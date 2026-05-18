

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to 1-week lows of 113.12 against the yen and 1.6308 against the euro, from last week's closing quotes of 113.53 and 1.6257, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to nearly a 3-week low of 0.7119 and nearly a 2-week low of 0.9797 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.7151 and 0.9832, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.2213 against the NZ dollar, from last week's closing value of 1.2247.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 111.00 against the yen, 1.65 against the euro, 0.70 against the greenback, 0.96 against the loonie and 1.21 against the kiwi.



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