SEMIFIVE Reports 137% YoY Revenue Growth in Q1 2026, Accelerating Its Rise as a Key Global Player in AI ASIC

Revenue reached KRW 47.9 billion and new orders totaled KRW 55.4 billion, marking a record-breaking performance and signaling the beginning of full-scale growth.

Overseas ASIC development revenue, including North America and Japan, exceeded 60% of total ASIC development revenue, strengthening the global customer base.

Q1 mass production orders alone reached nearly 74% of last year's total annual volume, demonstrating strong momentum in mass production.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMIFIVE, a leading global provider of custom AI semiconductor (ASIC) solutions, today announced record-breaking revenue and new orders for the first quarter of this year, marking the beginning of an accelerated growth phase.

According to the regulatory filing released on May 15, SEMIFIVE recorded consolidated revenue of KRW 47.9 billion and new orders of KRW 55.4 billion for Q1 2026. Revenue increased by 137% compared to the same period last year (KRW 20.2 billion), marking the highest quarterly performance in the company's history.

This achievement was driven by simultaneous growth across the company's three core business segments: ASIC development services, mass production supply, and Intellectual Property (IP). Previously accumulated design projects are now generating mass production revenue, enabling a virtuous growth cycle that is driving both qualitative and quantitative expansion.

ASIC Development: Global Order Expansion Centered on North America and Japan, and Revenue Growth from Advanced Process Nodes

The ASIC development segment spearheaded overall growth with KRW 28.0 billion in revenue, surpassing a 2.6-fold increase year over year. The strategic expansion into North America and Japan in 2025 has begun to yield meaningful results, with overseas revenue now accounting for over 60% of total development sales. This is a dramatic shift from Q1 2025, which focused on the domestic market.

Alongside this growth, SEMIFIVE is accelerating its transition toward a high-margin business model. By increasing the proportion of advanced 2nm and 4nm process node projects for data center AI ASICs, the company has strengthened its profitability. Simultaneously, its 5nm and 8nm portfolio for edge AI and devices offers strong manufacturability, creating a balanced growth model that combines technical leadership with business resilience.

Mass Production: Commercialization of Large-Scale Projects and Reaching 74% of Last Year's Total Orders in Q1

The mass production segment has entered a phase of significant expansion, driven by the continuous shipment of products across various applications, including data center AI, edge AI, and vision AI.

A noteworthy highlight is the rapid growth in new mass production purchase orders (POs). In Q1 alone, SEMIFIVE secured new orders amounting to 74% of the total volume recorded for the entire previous year.

This achievement demonstrates that the large-scale development projects initiated since the company's founding have successfully entered the commercialization stage, securing tangible revenue visibility. Furthermore, as current overseas projects transition to mass production and the follow-up pipeline expands as planned, the company is projected to maintain a steady growth trend moving forward.

IP: Sustained Growth Driven by Shift to Advanced Process IPs

Revenue in the IP segment nearly doubled compared to the same period last year. This growth is attributed to strong global demand for low-power mixed-signal IP from subsidiary Analog Bits, which has become an essential component in high-performance AI ASIC design. The robust performance this quarter was primarily driven by a surge in IP revenue from advanced 2nm and 3nm process nodes.

Solutions for thermal management and power efficiency improvement have become key competitive advantages in the initial stages of AI chip design. As a result, the adoption of analog IP is expected to accelerate further, leading to the continuous generation of stable, high-margin performance.

"Our impressive performance this quarter was driven by the successful execution of leading-edge AI semiconductor projects, which demonstrated our differentiated technological leadership in the global high-value AI semiconductor market, along with the full-scale transition of accumulated development projects into mass production," said Brandon Cho, CEO and co-founder of SEMIFIVE. "We will continue to lead the commercialization of high-performance innovative technologies and next-generation AI architecture solutions that will bring a new paradigm to the semiconductor market, while sustaining profitable growth."

SOURCE SEMIFIVE