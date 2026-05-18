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Giotto.ai Launches Portable AI for Enterprises, Advanced Reasoning From Cloud to Workstation



18.05.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST





PRESS RELEASE Giotto.ai Launches Portable AI for Enterprises, Advanced Reasoning From Cloud to Workstation The Swiss frontier Artificial Intelligence Lab introduces a revolutionary general-purpose model and operating system

Giotto gives companies and governments control, independence, and advanced reasoning capabilities on their own infrastructure

Efficient, controllable and flexible format starting from a single GPU Lausanne, Switzerland, 18 May 2026. Giotto.ai today announced the launch of its first portable general-purpose AI model and operating system, designed to deliver advanced reasoning in a more efficient, flexible, and controllable format than traditional large-scale AI systems. With this launch, Giotto.ai introduces portable intelligence: advanced reasoning that can run where customers choose, from their own GPUs to Giotto-managed capacity and pre-installed Giotto appliances, with configurations starting from a single GPU. "Artificial intelligence will sit at the center of the next industrial revolution. For companies and governments to truly benefit, they must be able to control it," said Aldo Podestà, CEO at Giotto.ai. "Our portable AI model and operating system lets organizations install, govern, and operate advanced capabilities directly." A New Balance Between Intelligence, Efficiency, Hardware, and Control The AI industry has largely moved toward ever-larger models, centralized cloud infrastructure, enormous compute budgets, and external API providers. This has accelerated progress, but also created high costs, data exposure, complexity, and reduced strategic control. Giotto.ai offers a different path. The new model delivers strong performance across reasoning benchmarks such as HLE, AIME, and MATH, while running on a single GPU. Advanced AI no longer needs to be confined to massive systems operated by a handful of global players or hidden behind external APIs. Giotto performance on major reasoning benchmarks against popular models that can run on a single GPU. Independence as the Core Feature Organizations can license Giotto on their own GPUs, access managed GPU capacity, or deploy it as pre-installed infrastructure: The Giotto Workstation brings portable AI into the enterprise as a secure physical appliance for office and IT-room environments, while Giotto Server extends the same controllable intelligence layer to data centers, colocation facilities, and dedicated enterprise infrastructure. For enterprises and governments, the most important feature of the next generation of AI may be independence. Giotto.ai's compact, efficient architecture is built for organizations that need to govern their own technology stack, without hyperscale infrastructure or large engineering teams. This matters especially where security, compliance, sovereignty, and operational continuity are critical: public administration, defense, finance, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, and other strategic industries. "Advanced AI should not remain a rented capability controlled by a few external platforms," said Francesco Palma, COO at Giotto.ai. "It must become an industrial capability that companies and governments can own, operate, and govern." Giotto.ai's portable model is designed to become the central intelligence layer of the modern enterprise: a single reasoning engine for Enterprise AI Assistants, Agents and Workflows inside the customer's infrastructure. The Giotto Workstation brings portable AI into the enterprise as a secure physical appliance for office and IT-room environments

Available Today for Enterprises and Governments Giotto.ai's portable AI model is available today for enterprises, governments, and selected institutional partners as a software license, hosted GPU access, or Giotto-preinstalled appliance. The company will work with customers to deploy secure, high-performance AI systems under the organization's full control. "This launch is not only about a model," said Aldo Podestà. "It is about giving organizations the ability to govern the intelligence that will shape their future. The reindustrialization starts now." Organizations interested in deploying Giotto.ai's portable AI model can contact business@giotto.ai . About Giotto.ai

Giotto.ai is a Swiss artificial intelligence lab based in Lausanne, building advanced AI systems for reasoning, efficiency, portability, and control. After developing Giotto Compliance, acquired by RQM+ Inc. in 2022, the company now focuses on advanced reasoning, generalization, test-time computation, and portable AI models. Giotto.ai's mission is to build Intelligence You Control: advanced AI systems that organizations can deploy as software, hosted capacity, or pre-installed infrastructure while maintaining control over their data, processes, and strategic capabilities. Media contacts: Thierry Meyer, Senior Partner, Dynamics Group, +41 79 785 35 81, tme@dynamicsgroup.ch Additional features:



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