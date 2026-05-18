Arboris Capital Limited ("Arboris"), a DIFC-based firm arranging alternative investments, authorised by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), today announced that it has selected ROYC AB ("ROYC"), a private markets technology and infrastructure provider, to support the continued development of its private markets offering through its platform, CapGain.

In its ongoing efforts to expand its private markets capabilities across the Middle East, Arboris has undertaken a strategic review of how to further scale its offering while maintaining the integrity of its existing platform. As a result, Arboris has chosen to integrate ROYC's fund access, sourcing, and structuring capabilities into CapGain, complementing its existing infrastructure.

CapGain is Arboris's proprietary investment platform, purpose-built to facilitate access between international private market opportunities and Professional Investors in the region. CapGain provides fully digital investor onboarding and KYC, a secure Virtual Data Room for due diligence, and detailed fund information to assist Professional Investors in their own investment decision-making.

Through the partnership with ROYC, Arboris can further expand the breadth and quality of investment opportunities available to clients, while strengthening its ability to source, structure, and distribute private market investments efficiently. This approach enables Arboris to scale its platform without adding operational complexity, leveraging ROYC's fund structuring and sourcing capabilities as a complementary layer within its existing ecosystem.

"CapGain was built to meet the evolving needs of Professional Investors in the Middle East providing a regulated, transparent, and technologically advanced environment to access private markets. Our collaboration with ROYC is intended to enhance the range of opportunities available through the platform while maintaining our existing approach to governance and operations."

XAVIER REMOND, SENIOR EXECUTIVE OFFICER, ARBORIS CAPITAL

"This selection reflects a clear shift in how private markets are delivered. Arboris has taken a deliberate approach in building and scaling its platform, and we are pleased to support that journey. By adding our fund network and structuring expertise, we can help Arboris expand the available set of opportunities to Professional Investors in the Middle East. We look forward to a productive and impactful collaboration."

MATHIAS LEIJON, FOUNDER PRESIDENT, ROYC

About ROYC

ROYC AB is a leading private markets technology and infrastructure provider offering end-to-end solutions across sourcing, structuring, and distribution. It enables banks, wealth managers, fund administrators, and investment platforms to access and operate private market investments at scale, combining digital workflows, investment access, and fund structuring into a single operating model.

About Arboris Capital

Arboris Capital Limited is a DIFC incorporated and DFSA authorized firm providing investors across the Middle East with access to institutional-grade private market opportunities. Through its proprietary CapGain platform, Arboris delivers a fully integrated investment experience encompassing investor onboarding, due diligence infrastructure, and fund access within a robust regulatory framework.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518766725/en/

Contacts:

For additional information or interview requests:

Mathias Leijon

Founder and President, ROYC

mathias.leijon@roycgroup.com