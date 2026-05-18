Odyssey Reinsurance Company (OdysseyRe) today announced the appointments of Tegwen Gromellon and Anne-Claire Serres as co-chief underwriting officers of its EMEA division, effective July 1. They succeed longtime Chief Underwriting Officer, Gaël Le Païh, who is retiring later this year following 36 years with the Company.

Based in Paris, Serres joined OdysseyRe in 2018 as the market director for France and will lead the division's business across France, Africa and the Middle East. Gromellon, who joined OdysseyRe in 2004, has served as market director for Germany, Austria, Benelux and Switzerland since 2019. He will take the lead for the rest of Europe, including the relationship with the Company's representative office in Stockholm for the Nordic markets and across Turkey.

"We are delighted to appoint both Tegwen and Anne-Claire to these important leadership positions," said Isabelle Dubots-Lafitte, chief executive officer of EMEA for OdysseyRe. These appointments recognize their significant contributions and demonstrate our commitment to developing talent from within, while preserving the culture, expertise and client focus that define our value proposition.

About OdysseyRe

Odyssey Reinsurance Company is a globally diversified underwriter of property and casualty reinsurance products. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, its operations include a global network of 14 branch and representative offices across five regions: North America, Latin America, EMEA, AsiaPacific and London. OdysseyRe is rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best and AA- (Very Strong) by Standard Poor's. OdysseyRe is the reinsurance arm of Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Odyssey Group is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information, visit OdysseyRe.com.

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Contacts:

Lisa Strasser

Senior Vice President

Odyssey Group

203.977.6006

OdysseyGroup.com