DJ Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist (JPNU LN) Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-May-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan TOPIX II UCITS ETF EUR Dist DEALING DATE: 15-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 207.0664 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1865596 CODE: JPNU LN ISIN: FR0010245514 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNU LN LEI Code: 969500HKAVZI57PU4J22 Sequence No.: 427605 EQS News ID: 2328660 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2026 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)