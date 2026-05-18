

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Households in Turkey remained less pessimistic in May, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 85.8 in May from 85.5 in April. Moreover, this was the highest reading since March 2025. Nonetheless, a score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.



The financial situation expectation of households over the next year improved, with the corresponding index rising to 87.9 from 87.5. Similarly, the index measuring the general economic situation over the next twelve months improved to 81.4 from 78.3.



Meanwhile, the index measuring the financial situation of households at present dropped to 69.2 from 71.8.



The survey revealed that the sub-index for assessment on spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months remained more positive and strengthened somewhat to 104.5 from 104.4.



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