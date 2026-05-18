Gareth Oakes appointed to lead RWS's legislative content technology business in region

RWS (AIM: RWS.L), the global AI solutions company, is expanding its content technology presence into Australia with a new office in Adelaide, while celebrating its first state government client win. The move is led by Propylon, RWS's legislative drafting and regulatory content management business.

Appointed to lead the expansion, RWS has named Gareth Oakes as Director of Client Solutions for Propylon in Australia. Oakes brings more than 20 years of experience in legislative technology, including senior roles with direct competitors serving government and parliamentary markets. His established network across Australia and Asia-Pacific legislatures will play a key role in driving growth in the region.

"Australia is a natural fit for structured content technology," said Gareth Oakes, Director of Client Solutions at RWS. "Federal and state governments operate complex legislative frameworks, yet many still rely on aging systems for drafting and publishing legal content. There are few providers in the region with the specialist expertise and proven track record to address this need creating a clear opportunity for RWS."

The Adelaide office marks RWS's first dedicated presence in Australia focused on government and regulatory content. The team will combine international expertise with locally hired specialists, creating a base for expansion across Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

"Propylon has supported governments around the world for more than two decades from US state legislatures to European parliaments," said John Harrington, CEO of Content Technology at RWS. "Australian legislatures face many of the same challenges, from legacy drafting systems to the need for digital-first, AI-ready legal content. Securing a major government client in Adelaide confirms both the demand and the relevance of our approach."

Propylon's LWB 360 platform which sits within RWS's Generate segment supports the full lifecycle of primary legislation from drafting and amendment through to approval, publication and ongoing management. Its Word-based XML architecture allows parliamentary drafters to work in familiar tools, while structuring content at a granular level for reuse, traceability and digital delivery.

The platform is already used by legislatures, standards bodies and regulated organizations in markets including the US, where clients include the South Carolina General Assembly and 20% of US states. In Australia, the complexity of managing legislation across federal, state and territory jurisdictions makes this type of specialist solution increasingly important.

RWS's broader content technology portfolio including Tridion for web and knowledge management, Fonto for structured authoring and Contenta for aerospace and defense publishing is trusted by government and enterprise organizations worldwide.

Learn more about RWS's range of content management platforms.

About us

RWS is a global AI solutions company empowering the world's most trusted enterprise AI.

Our proprietary Cultural Intelligence Layer, powered by 250,000 data specialists, cultural and language experts and deep domain professionals, backed by 45+ patents, makes enterprise AI culturally fluent, contextually accurate and secure, ensuring every interaction reflects a brand's tone, context and customer values.

Through our Generate, Transform and Protect segments, we deliver intelligent content, enterprise knowledge, large-scale localization and IP protection for global growth. Trusted by 80+ of the world's top 100 brands, RWS provides the confidence, governance and expertise organizations need to deploy AI safely, responsibly and at scale.

Headquartered in the UK, RWS is listed on AIM.

More information: rws.com.

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Contacts:

RWS

Denis Davies

Corporate Communications

ddavies@rws.com

+44 1628 410105