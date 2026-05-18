Pre-orders start today, May 18, ahead of summer retail availability, as Nex continues global expansion

Nex, maker of Nex Playground, the active play system that gets families moving together, today announced the Nex Playground is officially available for pre-order to residents of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, marking the company's first expansion to markets outside of North America.

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Nex Playground is officially available for pre-order to residents of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland today, marking the company's first expansion to markets outside of North America.

On the heels of a standout holiday season, Nex is channeling its momentum and increased consumer demand into a significant phase of international rollout starting this summer. The company is on track to surpass one million lifetime units sold across North America and was recently named one of TIME100's 10 Most Influential Companies in Entertainment for 2026, recognized for delivering a family gaming experience that is "unusually safe for kids and the privacy-minded."

Pre-orders for Nex Playground in the U.K. and Ireland will start today, May 18, on Amazon U.K., Argos, and Smyths Toys e-commerce sites. The console will be widely available starting late June, 2026, at Argos and Smyths Toys stores across both regions, and on TikTok Shop.

"2026 is a defining moment for Nex as we take a big leap onto the global stage," said Tom Kang, President and Head of International of Nex. "Trust and safety have always been central to how we build Nex Playground, and it is one of the first things we look at when entering a new market. Parents in the U.K. and Ireland care deeply about how their kids spend time on screens and what they're exposed to Nex Playground provides a direct solution to these pain points. With our launch in the U.K. and Ireland, we're moving closer to our mission of bringing active play, movement, connection, growth, and joy to living rooms around the world. We're excited for families across the region to jump in and experience Nex Playground together."

Families in these regions will now have access to Nex Playground's growing library of over 60+ active games, including sports, dance, fitness, and educational experiences, and even more games coming this spring with new Bluey mini-games, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Dora the Explorer, Rubik's, and more The full library of games and frequent updates are available as part of Play Pass, Nex Playground's content subscription which is sold separately and can be easily added anytime.

This launch comes amid a growing national conversation around children's screentime habits and online safety, with many parents seeking alternatives to passive or open-ended digital entertainment. Nex Playground is designed to encourage physical movement, shared family play, and family-appropriate experiences with privacy and safety at the center of its design, delivering a closed ecosystem with no ads and no mature content, and a secure gaming environment.

Trust and safety are treated as a core part of the product rather than a compliance layer, with every experience designed intentionally for kids and families. Motion-tracking data and processing stay local to the device, and every system includes a built-in camera cover. As the sole publisher of every game on the platform, Nex is directly accountable for the trust, safety, and certification of the entire experience. Nex Playground aligns with GDPR requirements, earning PEGI 3 age ratings on the included starter bundle, and maintaining kidSAFE+ certification alongside COPPA compliance in the U.S.

The Nex Playground starts at £269 (€319), which comes equipped with five free starter games so families can begin playing right away. Customers can also purchase an annual Play Pass subscription for £90 (€99), or quarterly Play Pass for £45 (€49), to unlock the full growing library of over 60+ games. All pricing includes VAT. U.K and Ireland customers interested in pre-ordering Nex Playground can find more information at Amazon U.K., Argos, and Smyths Toys.

About Nex

Nex is on a mission to connect families and friends through active play. Created by parents for parents, Nex combines technology and play to deliver fun, social, and interactive experiences powered by natural body motion. Its award-winning active play system, Nex Playground, is the only controller-free console built specifically for kids and families with safety and privacy at the core of its design. Nex Playground aligns with GDPR requirements, earning PEGI 3 age ratings on the included starter bundle. Nex Playground is kidSAFE+ COPPA compliant and a member of the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI). Motion-tracking data and processing stay local to the device, and every system includes a built-in camera cover.

Nex Playground with Play Pass features a growing library of 60+ active games, from sports to dance, fitness and educational experiences, including Nex Originals and collaborations with partners such as Paramount, Hasbro, Sesame Workshop, and NBCUniversal. Nex has been recognized by Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, TIME's Best Inventions, and Parents' Best Entertainment System for Families, and has earned Red Dot, IDEA, and Core77 international design awards.

Nex Playground is available for pre-order at Amazon U.K., Argos, and Smyths Toys in the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland. To learn more, visit nex.inc or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518816267/en/

Contacts:

BerlinRosen for Nex

nex@berlinrosen.com