Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 18.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während viele nur über AI sprechen, baut dieses Unternehmen bereits die Infrastruktur dafür
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.05.2026 11:06 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AxiTrader LLC: Axi Takes Trading Intelligence to Latin America at Rankia Markets Experience in Medellín

Named Global Most Innovative Broker 2025*, Axi shares trader data and technology insights at two-day Medellín event

SYDNEY, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axi, the global FX and CFD broker serving traders across more than 100 countries, participated in the Rankia Markets Experience in Medellín, Colombia on 15-16 May 2026. The event brought together traders, investors, and financial industry professionals from across Latin America for two days of panel debates, small-group sessions, and direct market engagement.

Latin America is one of the fastest-growing regions for active retail trading. Axi's presence at Rankia reflects its strategic focus on understanding what traders in the region actually need not from surveys, but from direct conversation.

A key highlight was Axi's contribution to a collaborative panel discussion alongside fellow sponsors on 'Market Trends: What are traders demanding today and how do we sell it to them?' Axi shared data from its own trader intelligence on the accelerating adoption of AI-assisted analysis tools, alongside evolving expectations around transparency, technology-driven solutions, and personalised trading experiences. These insights were reinforced through a series of small-group sessions where Axi engaged directly with attendees, gaining firsthand perspectives on trader needs and challenges. The message was direct: traders are more sophisticated, more demanding, and increasingly choosing platforms on the basis of technology, not just pricing.

Axi also hosted an interactive booth where attendees could explore its full offering and connect directly with the team. This was complemented by the presentation 'Growth Allies: Building Opportunities with Axi' outlining how traders and partners across Latin America can unlock new growth potential through Axi's technology stack, capital allocation programme, Axi Select, and global network.

"Latin America's traders are among the most technically engaged we see anywhere in the world. What we heard in Medellín reinforces what our data already shows technology-driven solutions, transparent pricing, and genuine partnership are no longer differentiators. They're the baseline expectation. Axi is built for exactly that standard." Andrea Rebusco, Regional Head - UK, EU & LATAM Sales, Axi

Axi's participation at Rankia Markets Experience reflects its commitment to being present where traders are listening first, then building.

To learn more about Axi visit www.axi.com.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

*Granted to Axi Group of companies. The Axi Select programme is only available to clients of AxiTrader LLC. OTC derivatives carry a high risk of investment loss. This content may not be available in your region. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. Standard trading fees and minimum deposit apply.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918418/5958490/AXI_logo.jpg

Media enquiries:
mediaenquiries@axi.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/axi-takes-trading-intelligence-to-latin-america-at-rankia-markets-experience-in-medellin-302769758.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.