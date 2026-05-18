AxiTrader LLC: Axi Takes Trading Intelligence to Latin America at Rankia Markets Experience in Medellín

Named Global Most Innovative Broker 2025*, Axi shares trader data and technology insights at two-day Medellín event

SYDNEY, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axi, the global FX and CFD broker serving traders across more than 100 countries, participated in the Rankia Markets Experience in Medellín, Colombia on 15-16 May 2026. The event brought together traders, investors, and financial industry professionals from across Latin America for two days of panel debates, small-group sessions, and direct market engagement.

Latin America is one of the fastest-growing regions for active retail trading. Axi's presence at Rankia reflects its strategic focus on understanding what traders in the region actually need not from surveys, but from direct conversation.

A key highlight was Axi's contribution to a collaborative panel discussion alongside fellow sponsors on 'Market Trends: What are traders demanding today and how do we sell it to them?' Axi shared data from its own trader intelligence on the accelerating adoption of AI-assisted analysis tools, alongside evolving expectations around transparency, technology-driven solutions, and personalised trading experiences. These insights were reinforced through a series of small-group sessions where Axi engaged directly with attendees, gaining firsthand perspectives on trader needs and challenges. The message was direct: traders are more sophisticated, more demanding, and increasingly choosing platforms on the basis of technology, not just pricing.

Axi also hosted an interactive booth where attendees could explore its full offering and connect directly with the team. This was complemented by the presentation 'Growth Allies: Building Opportunities with Axi' outlining how traders and partners across Latin America can unlock new growth potential through Axi's technology stack, capital allocation programme, Axi Select, and global network.

"Latin America's traders are among the most technically engaged we see anywhere in the world. What we heard in Medellín reinforces what our data already shows technology-driven solutions, transparent pricing, and genuine partnership are no longer differentiators. They're the baseline expectation. Axi is built for exactly that standard." Andrea Rebusco, Regional Head - UK, EU & LATAM Sales, Axi

Axi's participation at Rankia Markets Experience reflects its commitment to being present where traders are listening first, then building.

To learn more about Axi visit www.axi.com.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

*Granted to Axi Group of companies. The Axi Select programme is only available to clients of AxiTrader LLC. OTC derivatives carry a high risk of investment loss. This content may not be available in your region. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service. Standard trading fees and minimum deposit apply.

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