DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 18-May-2026 / 10:36 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 18 May 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025 in the period 11 May 2026 to 15 May 2026: Aggregate information: Date Venue Volume-weighted average price Aggregated Highest price per Lowest price per (pence per share) volume share (p) share (p) 11 May 2026 LSE 136.3457p 58,156 137.6000p 133.4000p 12 May 2026 LSE 135.8971p 59,900 139.0000p 133.8000p 13 May 2026 LSE 132.8275p 52,024 135.4000p 130.2000p 14 May 2026 LSE 133.6010p 57,037 135.6000p 131.2000p 15 May 2026 LSE 136.7781p 48,487 138.4000p 133.4000p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 7,092,756 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 297,648,820 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 297,648,820 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information:

Date Number of ordinary shares Transaction price Time of transaction Transaction reference Trading purchased (GBp share) (UK Time) number venue 11 May 2026 551 133.80 08:20:45 00392787807TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 1103 133.80 08:27:55 00392792678TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 556 133.40 08:33:03 00392796672TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 592 135.60 09:47:21 00392847253TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 300 135.60 10:01:58 00392858630TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 3775 135.60 10:01:58 00392858631TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 599 135.20 10:12:07 00392864744TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 574 136.00 10:42:57 00392887892TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 489 136.00 10:43:01 00392888015TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 584 135.80 10:43:01 00392888016TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 563 135.60 10:45:39 00392892115TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 577 135.60 11:01:38 00392903221TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 116 135.60 11:24:05 00392903894TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 422 135.60 11:24:05 00392903895TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 554 135.40 11:24:05 00392903896TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 100 135.60 11:24:05 00392903897TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 688 135.60 11:24:05 00392903898TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 304 135.60 11:24:05 00392903899TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 688 136.00 11:24:55 00392903934TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 129 136.00 11:25:12 00392903952TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 550 135.80 11:38:05 00392904847TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 499 135.60 11:39:30 00392904972TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 97 135.60 11:39:30 00392904973TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 596 135.60 11:39:30 00392904974TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 300 135.60 11:47:07 00392905540TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 598 135.60 12:09:37 00392906756TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 122 135.60 12:23:52 00392907301TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 580 135.60 12:45:02 00392908224TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 579 135.60 12:45:02 00392908225TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 579 135.60 12:45:02 00392908226TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 157 135.60 12:45:37 00392908338TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 1176 135.20 12:50:55 00392908624TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 217 135.20 12:56:18 00392908803TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 951 135.20 12:56:18 00392908804TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 1034 135.40 12:56:18 00392908805TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 150 135.60 13:00:03 00392908940TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 157 135.40 13:00:05 00392908943TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 1000 135.40 13:00:05 00392908944TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 564 135.00 13:26:19 00392909970TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 30 136.20 13:36:59 00392910334TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 7031 137.00 13:37:55 00392910392TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 605 137.00 13:38:25 00392910434TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 1771 137.00 13:39:24 00392910501TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 1717 136.80 13:39:24 00392910502TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 573 136.60 13:40:44 00392910539TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 578 136.40 13:47:50 00392910785TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 552 136.20 13:48:53 00392910869TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 1635 137.00 14:25:58 00392912594TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 45 137.00 14:25:58 00392912595TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 211 137.20 14:33:25 00392913247TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 2234 137.00 14:37:33 00392913496TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 1745 136.60 14:40:41 00392913656TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 582 136.60 14:40:41 00392913657TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 582 136.60 14:40:41 00392913658TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 1159 137.40 14:53:22 00392914777TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 1176 137.00 14:54:48 00392914921TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 588 137.00 14:54:48 00392914922TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 550 137.00 14:57:38 00392915094TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 551 137.00 15:00:04 00392915246TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 551 137.00 15:00:04 00392915247TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 547 137.20 15:04:48 00392915539TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 546 137.20 15:04:48 00392915540TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 548 137.00 15:28:21 00392917305TRLO1 XLON 11 May 2026 547 137.00 15:28:21 00392917306TRLO1 XLON

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May 18, 2026 05:36 ET (09:36 GMT)