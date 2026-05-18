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Dow Jones News
18.05.2026 12:09 Uhr
121 Leser
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POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
18-May-2026 / 10:36 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

18 May 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc 
("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025 in the period 11 May 2026 to 15 May 2026: 
 
Aggregate information: 
 
Date     Venue 
 
            Volume-weighted average price    Aggregated   Highest price per   Lowest price per 
             (pence per share)          volume     share (p)       share (p) 

11 May 2026  LSE   136.3457p              58,156     137.6000p       133.4000p 
 
12 May 2026  LSE   135.8971p              59,900     139.0000p       133.8000p 
 
13 May 2026  LSE   132.8275p              52,024     135.4000p       130.2000p 
 
14 May 2026  LSE   133.6010p              57,037     135.6000p       131.2000p 
 
15 May 2026  LSE   136.7781p              48,487     138.4000p       133.4000p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 7,092,756 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 297,648,820 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 297,648,820 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information: 

Date     Number of ordinary shares Transaction price   Time of transaction  Transaction reference Trading 
       purchased         (GBp share)      (UK Time)       number        venue 
 
 
11 May 2026  551            133.80        08:20:45        00392787807TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  1103           133.80        08:27:55        00392792678TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  556            133.40        08:33:03        00392796672TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  592            135.60        09:47:21        00392847253TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  300            135.60        10:01:58        00392858630TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  3775           135.60        10:01:58        00392858631TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  599            135.20        10:12:07        00392864744TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  574            136.00        10:42:57        00392887892TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  489            136.00        10:43:01        00392888015TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  584            135.80        10:43:01        00392888016TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  563            135.60        10:45:39        00392892115TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  577            135.60        11:01:38        00392903221TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  116            135.60        11:24:05        00392903894TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  422            135.60        11:24:05        00392903895TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  554            135.40        11:24:05        00392903896TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  100            135.60        11:24:05        00392903897TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  688            135.60        11:24:05        00392903898TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  304            135.60        11:24:05        00392903899TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  688            136.00        11:24:55        00392903934TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  129            136.00        11:25:12        00392903952TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  550            135.80        11:38:05        00392904847TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  499            135.60        11:39:30        00392904972TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  97            135.60        11:39:30        00392904973TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  596            135.60        11:39:30        00392904974TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  300            135.60        11:47:07        00392905540TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  598            135.60        12:09:37        00392906756TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  122            135.60        12:23:52        00392907301TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  580            135.60        12:45:02        00392908224TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  579            135.60        12:45:02        00392908225TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  579            135.60        12:45:02        00392908226TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  157            135.60        12:45:37        00392908338TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  1176           135.20        12:50:55        00392908624TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  217            135.20        12:56:18        00392908803TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  951            135.20        12:56:18        00392908804TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  1034           135.40        12:56:18        00392908805TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  150            135.60        13:00:03        00392908940TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  157            135.40        13:00:05        00392908943TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  1000           135.40        13:00:05        00392908944TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  564            135.00        13:26:19        00392909970TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  30            136.20        13:36:59        00392910334TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  7031           137.00        13:37:55        00392910392TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  605            137.00        13:38:25        00392910434TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  1771           137.00        13:39:24        00392910501TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  1717           136.80        13:39:24        00392910502TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  573            136.60        13:40:44        00392910539TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  578            136.40        13:47:50        00392910785TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  552            136.20        13:48:53        00392910869TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  1635           137.00        14:25:58        00392912594TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  45            137.00        14:25:58        00392912595TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  211            137.20        14:33:25        00392913247TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  2234           137.00        14:37:33        00392913496TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  1745           136.60        14:40:41        00392913656TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  582            136.60        14:40:41        00392913657TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  582            136.60        14:40:41        00392913658TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  1159           137.40        14:53:22        00392914777TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  1176           137.00        14:54:48        00392914921TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  588            137.00        14:54:48        00392914922TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  550            137.00        14:57:38        00392915094TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  551            137.00        15:00:04        00392915246TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  551            137.00        15:00:04        00392915247TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  547            137.20        15:04:48        00392915539TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  546            137.20        15:04:48        00392915540TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  548            137.00        15:28:21        00392917305TRLO1   XLON 
 
11 May 2026  547            137.00        15:28:21        00392917306TRLO1   XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2026 05:36 ET (09:36 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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