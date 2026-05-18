Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2026) - The KR Media Group, led by Kourtney Reppert, announced the release of post-event editorial coverage following a Mother's Day luncheon in Palm Beach that brought together community advocates, organizers, mothers, and local leaders for discussions focused on education, family support, and community engagement. The company said the editorial release is intended to document the event's central themes, featured remarks, and community participation as part of its broader media coverage of civic and family-focused gatherings.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8111/297649_a462ccde8482290e_001full.jpg

The luncheon was organized by Tikky Fongkam Nicozisis for the Moms for Liberty Palm Beach chapter and was held in Palm Beach as a Mother's Day-centered community event. The KR Media Group said its coverage will focus on the substance of the program, including the issues raised during the event, the role of organizers in shaping the conversation, and the perspectives shared by invited guests and attendees.

The KR Media Group Positions Coverage Around Community-Focused Event Reporting

According to The KR Media Group, the editorial release reflects the company's continued focus on documenting events that bring together public conversation, community leadership, and social impact themes. Rather than presenting the luncheon as a lifestyle feature, The KR Media Group said the coverage is being framed as a factual post-event editorial record tied to ongoing discussions around education, family support, and local civic participation.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8111/297649_a462ccde8482290e_002full.jpg

The company said the release will include reporting on the event agenda, guest remarks, and participant response, while also placing the luncheon in the broader context of community-led discussions taking place in Palm Beach. Kourtney Reppert said the company viewed the event as one that extended beyond a seasonal gathering and into issues that continue to affect families and local communities.

Kourtney Reppert Appeared at the Event as a Guest and Media Executive

Kourtney Reppert attended the luncheon as a special guest on behalf of her nonprofit initiative, Kourtney Kares, and was also identified in event materials as Editor-in-Chief of The 1% Magazine. During the program, Kourtney Reppert addressed attendees on topics connected to motherhood, resilience, and the pressures faced by women balancing family responsibilities with professional and personal challenges.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8111/297649_a462ccde8482290e_003full.jpg

In her remarks, Kourtney Reppert spoke about themes drawn from personal experience, including perseverance, sacrifice, and the emotional weight often carried by single mothers working to create stability for their families. The KR Media Group said those remarks will form part of the editorial release because they reflected some of the most personal and direct moments of the program.

The company added that Kourtney Reppert's participation brought a distinct voice to the event, particularly in discussions centered on motherhood and lived experience. According to The KR Media Group, the response from attendees showed that her remarks resonated not because of public profile, but because of their connection to the real pressures many mothers face.

The KR Media Group also said that Kourtney Reppert will be featured in the editorial coverage in her dual role as both a guest participant and the founder behind the company's broader editorial direction. The company said that perspective gave added depth to its decision to document the event in a formal post-event release.

Coverage Will Document Organizers, Speakers, and Community Response

The KR Media Group said the editorial release will also highlight the role of organizer Tikky Fongkam Nicozisis in assembling the luncheon and creating a setting for sustained discussion among attendees. The company said the event combined formal program elements with open dialogue around local priorities tied to education, advocacy, and family support.

By publishing the editorial coverage as a company update, The KR Media Group said it aims to present a clear record of the event and the conversations that shaped it. The company added that the release reflects its broader interest in covering events where community participation, advocacy, and personal testimony intersect in a meaningful public setting.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8111/297649_a462ccde8482290e_004full.jpg

About The KR Media Group

The KR Media Group is a media, branding, and communications company led by Kourtney Reppert. The company develops editorial coverage, branding strategy, talent management, luxury campaigns, and media initiatives across entertainment, beauty, and business.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297649

Source: GRW