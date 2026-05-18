

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's economy grew at a faster pace in the first quarter, flash estimate from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Monday.



Gross domestic product expanded 0.5 percent in the first quarter from the previous quarter. This was faster than the 0.2 percent growth posted in the fourth quarter of 2025.



The SECO said the industrial and service sectors contributed to the growth.



The agency is slated to publish detailed data for the first quarter on June 1.



Earlier, the SECO had downgraded economic growth outlook for this year to 1.0 percent from 1.1 percent but retained its growth projection for 2027 at 1.7 percent.



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