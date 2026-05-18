HistoSonics, the developer of the Edison Histotripsy System and novel histotripsy therapy platform, today announced it has received approval from the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) for the Edison System, representing a significant milestone in the company's global expansion efforts and continued growth across Asia.

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HistoSonics Edison Histotripsy System

Taiwan is widely recognized as one of the most advanced and strategically important medical device markets in the region, known for its rigorous regulatory standards and highly innovative physician community. The TFDA approval process included a detailed review of the company's clinical and regulatory submission package and concluded with unanimous agreement from committee members.

The approval further reinforces the growing clinical and regulatory momentum behind histotripsy, a non-invasive, non-thermal focused ultrasound technology designed to mechanically liquefy and destroy targeted tissue and tumors without the need for surgery or radiation.

"This approval is an important milestone for HistoSonics, and the advancement of histotripsy throughout Asia," said Mike Blue, Chairman and CEO, HistoSonics. "Receiving TFDA approval underscores the strength of our clinical evidence, the rigor of our regulatory work, and the growing confidence in histotripsy as a transformative non-invasive therapy platform."

HistoSonics has established a strong clinical presence in Taiwan through National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH), the company's first installation site in the country. While awaiting TFDA approval, physicians at NTUH treated patients under research protocols and achieved one of the fastest rates of clinical adoption for histotripsy globally.

"Our early clinical experience with histotripsy has been very encouraging, not only for liver tumors but also for exploring future applications in other difficult-to-treat diseases. Receiving TFDA approval is an important milestone for Taiwan and for Asia. We are excited to continue contributing to the clinical development and adoption of histotripsy in the region," said Kai-Wen HUANG, Professor of surgical oncology at National Taiwan University Hospital.

Under research protocols, physicians at NTUH have already treated a broad range of tumor types using histotripsy, including liver tumors, kidney tumors, pancreatic tumors, and sarcoma cases. Their early clinical experience continues to expand the understanding of the potential applications of histotripsy therapy across multiple organ systems.

"We are incredibly encouraged by the pioneering work being conducted by the physicians at National Taiwan University Hospital," said Blue. "Their clinical leadership and commitment to advancing patient care continue to demonstrate the broad potential of histotripsy therapy and its future applications."

With TFDA approval secured, HistoSonics plans to expand collaborations with leading physicians and institutions throughout Taiwan and Asia, with a focus on generating high-quality clinical evidence, advancing additional indications through clinical research, and developing advanced physician training and education programs throughout the region.

Currently, the Edison System is indicated for the non-invasive destruction of liver tumors, including unresectable liver tumors, using histotripsy, a non-thermal, mechanical process of focused ultrasound. The system continues to be evaluated for additional applications in kidney, pancreas, prostate, and other anatomical locations.

About HistoSonics

HistoSonics is a privately held medical device company developing a non-invasive platform and proprietary sonic beam therapy utilizing the science of histotripsy, a novel mechanism of action that uses focused ultrasound to mechanically destroy and liquefy unwanted tissue and tumors. The company is currently focused on commercializing their Edison System in the US and select global markets for liver treatment while expanding histotripsy applications into other organs like kidney, pancreas, prostate, and others. HistoSonics has offices in Ann Arbor, MI, Minneapolis, MN and Madison, WI. For more information on the Edison Histotripsy System please visit: www.histosonics.com. For patient-related information please visit: www.myhistotripsy.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Rebecca Koupal

Sr. Director of Marketing

612-483-6378

Rebecca.Koupal@HistoSonics.com

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com