New investment supports strategic M&A, next-generation R&D, and IPO readiness as Gradiant experiences record growth driven by AI infrastructure and advanced manufacturing

Gradiant today announced the close of Series E financing, valuing the company at $2 billion. The financing was led by Safar Partners and Hostplus Superannuation Fund, with participation from ClearVision Ventures and other global investors.

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The financing will support Gradiant's continued global expansion, including strategic acquisitions, accelerated research and development, and investments in operational scale and IPO readiness. The announcement comes amid unprecedented commercial momentum for Gradiant, fueled by rapid growth in AI infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing, and other mission-critical industries that require advanced water solutions.

Gradiant is experiencing its largest backlog and strongest pipeline in company history, with significant growth across data centers, semiconductor fabs, and power, while the company's business across food beverage, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, mining, and energy remains strong. As AI infrastructure scales at record speed, water has emerged as one of the critical constraints to its growth, reliability, and sustainability.

Gradiant's proprietary technologies, powered by its digital AI platform, enable customers in the world's essential industries to secure water sourcing, maximize water reuse, minimize wastewater discharge, and reduce energy consumption across some of world's most water-intensive operations. Over the last few years, Gradiant has emerged as one of the fastest-growing companies in the history of the water industry, driven by its differentiated technology stack, vertically integrated execution model, and unconventional leadership.

"AI is re-making the global economy, but behind every chip and every data center lies massive and growing water demand," said Anurag Bajpayee, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Gradiant. "Gradiant sits at the center of this transformation. We solve the world's most important water challenges and enable essential industries to grow reliably and sustainably. This new financing gives us more firepower to expand faster, double down on our R&D, and continue building the defining water company of the AI era."

"The convergence of AI infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing growth, industrial sustainability, and water scarcity is creating a once-in-a-generation opportunity," said David Elia, CEO of Hostplus Superannuation Fund. "We are excited to support Gradiant through its next phase of growth, building upon its deep technological leadership, proven execution capability, and strong market momentum."

"Gradiant is the only water company with truly differentiated technology, operating profitably and at scale, serving some of the world's largest and most essential companies," said Nader Motamedy, Managing Partner at Safar Partners. "We are proud to partner with Gradiant as it emerges as one of the world's most important industrial technology companies."

About Gradiant

Gradiant is a different kind of water company. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end water and wastewater solutions powered by top minds in water, the company serves the world's essential industries, including semiconductors, datacenters, renewable energy, food beverage, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, mining and critical minerals. Founded at MIT and headquartered in Boston, Gradiant has developed one of the industry's most comprehensive portfolios of differentiated technologies which reduce water usage and wastewater discharge, reclaim valuable resources, and renew wastewater into freshwater. Learn more at www.gradiant.com.

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Contacts:

Corporate Contact

Felix Wang

Gradiant, Global Head of Marketing

fwang@gradiant.com