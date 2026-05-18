- Kim joins from the BBC, the Associated Press, and USA TODAY, bringing nearly a decade of newsroom experience

- She will lead Qwoted's editorial vision and content strategy as the company continues to support journalists

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2026) - Qwoted, the leading platform connecting journalists with expert sources, today announced the appointment of Chloe Kim as Editor-in-Chief, marking a significant step forward in the company's mission to reshape how media and expertise intersect.

Kim brings a strong track record at the intersection of journalism, content strategy, and digital media innovation. She joins Qwoted from leading global news organizations including the BBC, the Associated Press, and USA TODAY, and brings nearly a decade of hands-on reporting and production experience across digital and social platforms.





Chloe Kim

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She received her journalism degree from American University and began her career at the Associated Press's Washington bureau, where she worked on the fact-checking and misinformation desk. Over the years, she honed her editorial and production expertise in major newsrooms, covering both national and international stories.

From interviewing a former White House chief of staff to witnessing Donald Trump's courtroom testimony in New York and delivering live radio coverage to millions on deadline, she brings a seasoned, high-stakes journalism background and is eager to apply it to Qwoted's editorial mission.

In her new role, Kim will lead Qwoted's editorial vision, expanding its media footprint and deepening engagement with journalists and industry thought leaders.

"Chloe's appointment represents a meaningful step forward in how we serve the evolving needs of journalists," said Kelly Jura, Qwoted's CXO. "As the news landscape becomes faster and more complex, her editorial leadership and newsroom experience will help us better connect with and support the people shaping tomorrow's stories."

As Editor-in-Chief, Kim will oversee Qwoted's editorial initiatives, including original content, contributor strategy, and partnerships with media organizations. She will also play a key role in shaping how expert insights are distributed and amplified across the news landscape.

Kim joins Qwoted at a time when demand for credible sources and rapid-response expertise is accelerating across newsrooms. Her appointment underscores Qwoted's commitment to supporting journalists with timely, high-quality insights while elevating trusted voices across industries.

"Journalism is at a critical inflection point, and I'm thrilled to join an organization like Qwoted that truly champions the press," Kim said. "Having spent years in global newsrooms, I know firsthand how quickly journalists need to find credible, responsive, and engaging experts no matter the story medium."

"That's why it's so exciting to see how Qwoted is redefining sourcing, empowering journalists to do their best work, and helping them keep pace with the demands of a relentless news cycle."

Qwoted continues to expand its role as a critical tool for journalists and communications professionals, with thousands of media requests fulfilled each month across business, technology, healthcare, and beyond.

About Qwoted

Qwoted is a platform that connects journalists with vetted experts, helping reporters quickly find credible sources while enabling professionals to share their insights with the media. Trusted by top-tier publications and industry leaders, Qwoted streamlines the sourcing process and powers more informed storytelling.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297558

Source: Qwoted