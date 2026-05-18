Sparc Group AB (publ): Sparc Group AB (publ) interim report Q1 2026

Strong Organic Growth and Order Backlog

Summary of the First Quarter of 2026

Net sales amounted to SEK 608 (523) million, corresponding to growth of 16.3% (17.3). Organic growth amounted to 9.9% (-4.9).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 45 (38) million, corresponding to a margin of 7.4% (7.3).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK -53 (-128) million, resulting in earnings per share after dilution of SEK -1.30 (-3.30).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -49 (-8) million, with cash conversion on a rolling 12-month basis of 56.2% (74.7).

Adjusted for the equity regulated share-based and non-operational compensation attributable to reinvesting sellers' continued employment, the equity ratio amounts to 11.9% (16.4).

This interim report constitutes information that Sparc Group AB (publ) is required to make public under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person below, at 4.30 p.m. CET on 18 May 2026.

For more information:



Oscar Wilhelmsson

Investor Relations

oscar.wilhelmsson@sparcgroup.se

+46 70-885 76 67

Philip Carlson

Chief Financial Officer

philip.carlson@sparcgroup.se

+46 76-721 34 40

Erik Björklund

Founder & CEO

erik.bjorklund@sparcgroup.se

+46 70-425 49 37