EQS-News: Sino Biological / Key word(s): Financial

Sino Biological Launches XPressMAX Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Kit, Accelerating AI-Powered High-Throughput Antibody Drug Discovery



18.05.2026 / 17:57 CET/CEST

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Ultra-Fast Protein/Antibody Synthesis in 3 Hours, Speed Up AI-Powered HTP Screening HOUSTON, TEXAS - May 18, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Sino Biological, Inc. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 301047.SZ), a global leader in recombinant technology, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative XPressMAX Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Kit (Cat#: CFKIT02) , a cutting-edge solution designed to supercharge artificial intelligence (AI)-driven high-throughput screening pipelines for antibody drug discovery. XPressMAX Cell-Free Protein Synthesis Kit The novel kit leverages advanced cell-free protein synthesis technology to enable rapid, efficient in vitro production of target proteins and antibodies - eliminating the constraints of traditional cell-based expression systems. By seamlessly integrating with AI-powered screening platforms, the new offering empowers researchers to dramatically accelerate the identification and optimization of promising antibody candidates, reducing both development timelines and costs. Based on an E. coli lysate and fully supplemented with essential transcription and translation components, XPressMAX enables direct protein synthesis from plasmid or PCR templates. Specifically designed for antibody drug discovery, XPressMAX enables rapid expression and validation of VHH, scFv, Fab, and Miniprotein. Leveraging XPressMAX, Sino Biological has established a high-throughput cell-free expression platform that validates 2,000+ scFv/VHH molecules in 3-4 weeks to match AI's rapid iteration. XPressMAX Highlights U ltra-Fast Synthesis: Synthesis completed in just 3 hours

Synthesis completed in just 3 hours High Success Rate: Greater than 99%, reliable system performance.

Greater than 99%, reliable system performance. Supports Complex Disulfide Bonding: Native folding and bioactivity without additional enhancers. "Our XPressMAX is a significant advancement in research tools and reagents for next-generation therapeutic discovery," said Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer at Sino Biological US, Inc. "By combining rapid, reliable protein expression with intelligent screening, we are helping our partners compress antibody discovery timelines without compromising quality." "AI is revolutionizing antibody screening, but it demands expression systems that can match its speed and throughput," said Dr. Jie Zhang, Sino Biological's General Manager. "XPressMAX achieves rapid, high-success expression of challenging proteins in as little as 3 hours." Researchers can visit www.sinobiological.com to explore more about XPressMAX or click here to request a free sample. About Sino Biological Sino Biological is an international reagent supplier and CRO service provider specializing in recombinant protein production and antibody development. With the US-based Center for Bioprocessing (C4B) in Houston and SignalChem Biotech (part of Sino Biological) in Canada, Sino Biological delivers tailored, localized solutions to meet diverse research needs worldwide. Serving researchers in over 90 countries, the company maintains a stringent quality management system across all products. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on Sino Biological management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, over which Sino Biological has no control. Sino Biological assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and does not intend to do so. For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact: Sino Biological, Inc.

gmo@sinobiological.cn

www.sinobiological.com https://www.sinobiological.com/other-products/cell-free-protein-synthesis-system-cfkit02 https://www.sinobiological.com/category/solutions/cell-free https://forms.gle/T88f1RBLnF5Gj43P7 View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Sino Biological





18.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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