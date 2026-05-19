Solution Enables Organizations to Authenticate the Identity of Participants in Video Calls

iProov, the world's leading provider of biometric identity verification solutions, today announced iProov Verified Meetings, which enables organizations to authenticate the identity of participants in video calls without disrupting the user experience. As video-based meetings have become a trusted, scalable mode of communication, they are increasingly being exploited by attackers using AI-generated deepfake identities and injection techniques, creating a growing fraud risk that Verified Meetings helps mitigate. iProov Verified Meetings is part of the iProov Workforce Solutions Suite and supports the Workforce "Pre-Join" journey.

Organizations rely on video conferencing for everything from routine business meetings to customer onboarding, remote hiring, account recovery, and financial approvals. Each of these interactions can carry significant risk. Two recent high-profile examples demonstrate how the video call has become a vulnerable part of the digital attack surface: global engineering company, Arup, saw a deepfake video call cost the firm $25 million, while North Korea-linked operatives have infiltrated hundreds of organizations using synthetic media in remote interviews. Generative AI is the driving force behind this rapid shift. Easily accessible and low-cost tools enable attackers to create highly convincing deepfakes that are undetectable by the human eye. They are often paired with virtual camera environments, enabling attackers to deceive both people and platforms. Without a way to authenticate the human behind the screen, the video call is now one of the fastest-growing attack vectors and a primary entry point for fraud, infiltration, and social engineering.

"Video has become the standard way of communicating for business and consumers alike, from meeting with colleagues and suppliers to hiring, onboarding, and approving financial transactions," said Andrew Bud, founder and CEO of iProov. "But organizations still largely assume that seeing a person on screen means they're real. That assumption no longer holds. Deepfakes are now easy to create and very difficult to detect, making deception in video interactions both scalable and hard to stop. Organizations must be confident about who they're really engaging with. iProov Verified Meetings provides that capability, enabling organizations to authenticate that participants are real people using real cameras while protecting the integrity of critical interactions."

iProov's deepfake detection is embedded directly into video conferencing platforms, so that hosts can assess the authenticity of a participant in real-time without interrupting the flow of the call. As a result, organizations can close off the video call as a fraud entry point by detecting deepfakes before funds are distributed, candidates are hired, or access is granted. The solution also provides continuous protection through multi-layered detection that evolves alongside emerging threats.

Delivered as a native plugin for video conferencing platforms, iProov Verified Meetings analyzes the live video stream in real time when triggered by the host across two dimensions: imagery analysis to detect deepfakes and presentation attacks, and hardware integrity verification to confirm the video originates from a physical camera rather than a virtual environment.

The check runs silently in the background, with the participant unaware they are being checked and the result appearing directly in the host's interface as a simple Red, Amber, or Green (RAG) status, to inform clear and immediate decision-making. This prevents attackers from being alerted and ensures accessibility for all users.

iProov Verified Meetings is supported by the iProov Security Operations Center (iSOC), which delivers continuous threat intelligence and adaptive defense. A dedicated team of biometric scientists, threat intelligence experts, and red teamers continuously monitors emerging attack methods and updates detection capabilities in real time.

About iProov

iProov provides biometric solutions that enable the world's most security-conscious organizations to streamline secure remote onboarding and authentication for digital and physical access. Its award-winning liveness technology and iSOC offer unmatched resilience against deepfakes and generative AI threats while ensuring effortless, scalable user experiences. Trusted by leading governments and enterprises, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.K. Home Office, GovTech Singapore, ING, and UBS, iProov sets the standard in biometric identity assurance. Learn more at www.iproov.com.

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For more information:

Louise Burke

Global PR Manager

iProov

Louise.burke@iproov.com