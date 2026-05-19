Leax Group AB: LEAX Interim Financial Report Q1 2026

Strengthened Resilience and Improved Profitability for LEAX in the First Quarter of 2026

The first quarter in summary

• Net Sales increased to SEK 491.4 million (480.8)

• Operating profit increased to SEK 8.5 million (-2.6)

• Earnings before tax (EBT) increased to SEK 2.2 million (-18.2)

• Net income for the period increased to SEK 1.3 million (-19.8)

• Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -1.7 million (22.7)

Comments from the Group President and CEO, Roger Berggren;

The first quarter of 2026 shows that LEAX has strengthened its operational resilience despite a continued wary market, especially in heavy commercial vehicles. Net sales increased to SEK 491.4 million (480.8), profitability improved clearly and operating profit amounted to SEK 8.5 million (-2.6). The development reflects the effect of the structural measures and efficiency improvements implemented during 2025.

During the first months of the year, production has stabilized and cost control has improved. The measures implemented in staffing, production and purchasing have contributed to a flexible organization and a more stable cost structure. At the same time, global uncertainty has remained high, with unclear tariff conditions for the EU and South America and an uncertain global economy affecting order intake during the quarter.

Despite a weak market development, we see continued strong development in the defense industry, which is becoming an increasingly important area for LEAX and contributes to a better balance in the business portfolio. Together with stable industrial segments, this dampens the effect of the decline in more cyclical parts of the business.

LEAX strategy remains firm: to strengthen cash flow, improve underlying profitability and build a more resilient LEAX.

In the short term, the market situation continues to be characterized by caution, but we can now discern increasingly clear signals that conditions are improving compared to the end of 2025. Our current analysis points to the market gradually starting to recover in the second quarter of 2026, provided that the current uncertainties do not worsen further.

Thanks to the lower structural cost level and enhanced operational stability established at the beginning of the year, LEAX is well positioned to benefit from a gradual market recovery and thereby also gradually improve profitability as volumes increase. Overall, this means that we are stronger than in the previous quarterly report, with better conditions to handle future fluctuations and seize opportunities when the market turns.

Roger Berggren, Group President and CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)70 655 99 71

E-mail: roger.berggren@leax.com

Brita Lindblad, Acting CFO

Telefon: +46 (0)73 055 43 60

E-mail: brita.lindblad@leax.com

About LEAX

LEAX Group AB (publ) is the parent company of a group ("LEAX Group") with approximately 900 employees. LEAX has operations in Köping, Falun and Falköping in Sweden, Riga and Rezekne in Latvia, Curitiba in Brazil, Detmold in Germany and Mezökövesd in Hungary. The Group designs, develops and industrializes advanced manufacturing solutions and superior products for global mobility and industrial markets. The Group had sales of SEK 1.8 billion in 2025.