Zengun Group AB: Resolutions at Zengun Group AB (publ)'s Annual General Meeting 18 May 2026

At the Zengun Group AB (publ) Annual General Meeting, held on 18 May 2026, it was resolved to adopt the parent company's and the Group's income statements and balance sheets for the financial year 2025. The members of the Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

The meeting resolved on a dividend in accordance with the Board of Directors' revised proposal, in an amount of SEK 10,000,000, to be distributed equally among the total number of shares in the company. The dividend shall be paid immediately. The meeting further resolved to allocate the remaining profit in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, entailing the profit to be carried forward.

The meeting resolved that the number of board of directors should be four and that no deputies should be appointed. The meeting re-elected Ulf Jonsson, Henrik Lif, Cecilia Safaee and Tobias Örnevik as members of the Board of Directors and re-elected Ulf Jonsson as Chairman of the Board.

The meeting resolved that the remuneration to the Chairman of the Board will amount to SEK 400,000 and that the remuneration to the other Board members will amount to SEK 160,000 per member.

The meeting re-elected the audit firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor for the time period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027 with Camilla Samuelsson as Auditor-in-Charge. The auditors will be remunerated in return for approved invoices.

The meeting resolved to amend the articles of association, consolidate the shares and subsequently split the shares as a joint resolution, whereby the limits for the number of shares in the articles of association were amended to not less than 20,000,000 and not more than 80,000,000 shares and all outstanding shares were first consolidated into one share which was subsequently split into 48,932,978 shares. The company's share capital remains unchanged and the quota value will, following the split, amount to approximately SEK 0.010218.

For more information, please contact:

Mick Salonen, President and CEO, +46 (0) 70 569 66 73

Oskar Björklund, CFO, +46 (0) 79 072 84 57

Driving projects drives Zengun. We operate in the Stockholm region, in close collaboration with customers and always with the project and people in focus. We help property owners improve their property portfolios in each project by offering know-how and skills as a collaboration and sustainability partner throughout the entire lifespan of the project. We build commercial properties, with a mix of select public-sector properties and residential projects. We take the long term into consideration for our employees, customers and surroundings, and are constantly developing to make each project a reference project. In 2025, Zengun had sales of approximately SEK 2.4 billion and approximately 150 employees. zengunbyggerstaden