Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.700% Preisexplosion: Wird dieser US-Wolfram-Nanocap jetzt neu bewertet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.05.2026 13:06 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fractus targets fast-rising connected logistics market with new asset tracking deal

Agreement with a major industry player strengthens Fractus' position in one of IoT's fastest-growing logistics segments

BARCELONA, Spain, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractus has signed an agreement with a major provider of asset tracking solutions for fleet and cargo applications, strengthening its position in one of the fastest-growing segments of the industrial IoT market.

The company behind the agreement is a global player in tracking and monitoring solutions used across logistics and supply chain operations, with a strong footprint in high-value cargo and connected asset visibility. For Fractus, the deal marks an important step deeper into a vertical where reliable wireless performance is essential for real-time monitoring, telematics and large-scale asset intelligence.

The timing is significant. The fleet and cargo tracking market is expanding rapidly as logistics operators invest in better visibility, condition monitoring and control across mobile assets. According to Berg Insights, annual shipments of cargo and cargo-carrying unit tracking solutions are forecast to grow from 1.9 million units in 2024 to 3.7 million units in 2029, a 13.6% compound annual growth rate. Over the same period, the installed base is expected to rise from 5.8 million to 13.7 million units.

"This agreement is important for Fractus because it reinforces our role in a high-growth IoT segment where connectivity performance directly impacts product value," said Jordi Ilario, CEO at Fractus. "As tracking solutions become more sophisticated and more widely deployed across trailers, containers, pallets and other cargo assets, antenna technology becomes increasingly critical to delivering reliable, real-time data."

The agreement also reflects a broader shift in the logistics industry, where asset tracking is moving from a niche capability to a core operational requirement. As supply chains become more digital, the ability to connect assets reliably, at scale and in demanding field conditions is becoming a competitive differentiator.

For Fractus, the deal adds further momentum in IoT markets where scale, performance and long-term technology relevance matter most.

About Fractus

Fractus is a global leader in antenna innovation for wireless and IoT applications, helping device manufacturers accelerate development and optimize connectivity performance across a wide range of connected products.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896932/5977512/Fractus_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fractus-targets-fast-rising-connected-logistics-market-with-new-asset-tracking-deal-302776046.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.