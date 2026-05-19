

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices logged a renewed increase in April, reaching the fastest pace in just over three years amid a surge in energy costs, according to figures from Statistics Portugal released on Tuesday.



The producer price index climbed 3.8 percent, following a flat change in March, ending a 14-month period of decline.



Moreover, the latest growth rate was the quickest since March 2023, when prices rose 4.6 percent.



Energy prices jumped 17.2 percent annually in April due to the impact of the Middle East war, which pushed up oil prices. Excluding the energy group, producer price inflation was 1.4 percent.



Prices for consumer goods showed a fresh increase of 0.1 percent, and those for capital goods grew at a faster rate of 2.1 percent. Data showed that costs for intermediate goods were 2.3 percent higher.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 2.4 percent in April.



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