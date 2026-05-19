Al Parsons Electronics Limited Recognized for Trusted, Full-Service Garage Door Solutions With 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Al Parsons Electronics Limited has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Garage/Overhead Door category for Ottawa. This recognition reflects the company's longstanding reputation for expert service, quality products, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction.

With over 70 years of experience, Parsons Electronics Ltd has established itself as a trusted provider of garage door and overhead door solutions for both residential and commercial clients. As a family-owned business with deep roots in the Ottawa community, the company continues to deliver reliable service backed by decades of industry expertise.

"At Parsons Electronics, our focus has always been on delivering dependable service and solutions our customers can rely on," said the Al Parsons Electronics Limited team. "This recognition reflects our commitment to quality, consistency, and the relationships we've built over the years."

What sets Parsons Electronics apart is its ability to offer a comprehensive range of products and services under one roof. From garage doors and automated gates to loading dock equipment and retractable awnings, the company provides tailored solutions designed to meet the unique needs of each client.

The company supports customers through every stage of the process, from repairs and maintenance to full-scale replacements and new installations. This full-service approach ensures that clients receive consistent quality, expert guidance, and long-term value.

Parsons Electronics is known for its emphasis on reliability and workmanship, delivering results that prioritize safety, durability, and performance. Its experienced team works closely with clients to ensure that each project is completed efficiently and to a high standard.

Serving Ottawa and surrounding areas, Al Parsons Electronics Limited continues to be a go-to choice for garage and overhead door solutions. Its combination of experience, product range, and customer-focused service has helped maintain its strong reputation in the region.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Al Parsons Electronics Limited's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the industry and its continued dedication to delivering high-quality service.

For more information, visit www.parsonselectronics.com.

About Al Parsons Electronics Limited

Al Parsons Electronics Limited is an Ottawa-based, family-owned company providing garage and overhead door solutions for residential and commercial clients. With over 70 years of experience, the company offers a full range of products and services, including garage doors, gates, loading dock equipment, and retractable awnings, with a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/al-parsons-electronics-limited-recognized-for-trusted-full-servi-1167512