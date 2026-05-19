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ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 14:02 Uhr
66 Leser
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Alvi Paving Recognized with 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Paving Contractor in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Alvi Paving has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Paving Contractor category for Ottawa. This recognition reflects the company's strong reputation for quality workmanship, reliability, and customer satisfaction across residential, commercial, and industrial projects.

Alvi Paving has built its business on delivering tailored paving solutions designed to meet the unique needs of each property. From driveway paving to larger-scale commercial and industrial work, the company takes a hands-on approach to every project, managing each stage from initial planning through to final completion. This commitment ensures projects are delivered on time, on budget, and to the highest standards.

"At Alvi Paving, we take pride in delivering results that not only look great but also stand the test of time," said the Alvi Paving team. "Winning the Consumer Choice Award is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the dedication our team brings to every project."

With a focus on both functionality and aesthetics, Alvi Paving works closely with clients to enhance curb appeal, improve usability, and maximize available space. Whether upgrading a residential driveway or completing a large-scale paving project, the team provides customized solutions built for durability and long-term performance.

In a growing and evolving city like Ottawa, reliable infrastructure and well-executed paving play a key role in maintaining property value and usability. Alvi Paving continues to meet this demand by combining industry expertise with a commitment to customer-focused service, ensuring each project aligns with the client's vision and practical needs.

No project is too big or too small for the team, and this flexibility has helped Alvi Paving build lasting relationships with homeowners, businesses, and property managers throughout the region.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Alvi Paving's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the paving industry and its ongoing commitment to delivering dependable, high-quality results.

About Alvi Paving
Alvi Paving is an Ottawa-based paving contractor specializing in residential, commercial, and industrial paving services. The company offers customized solutions, including driveway paving, designed to enhance curb appeal, improve functionality, and deliver long-lasting performance. With a focus on quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, Alvi Paving manages every project from start to finish with precision and care. For more information, visit www.alvipaving.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alvi-paving-recognized-with-2026-consumer-choice-award-for-pavin-1167515

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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