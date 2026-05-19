Think Clean Secures U.S. Patents for Tear N Clean

Think Clean reinforces its retail-proven innovation with newly secured U.S. patents.

WESTBOROUGH, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Think Clean announced today that its Tear N Clean Microfiber roll has been granted multiple U.S. patents, strengthening protection around a format already adopted by leading national retailers.

Their products are now protected by U.S. Patents 12,584,249 and 12,209,354 C1, and Design Patent D987,325, with additional patents granted and pending globally.

Tear N Clean is what happens when paper towel convenience meets real microfiber performance.

"We're excited to have these patents finalized," said Robert Poirier, Think Clean CEO, "Tear N Clean is already proving itself at retail. This milestone protects the design that delivers a clean, finished tear every time, setting a new performance standard in the industry."

Tear it. Use it. Wash it. Reuse it. Think Clean is the only company that can offer a clean tear with no frayed edges. Tear N Clean is strong for tough jobs, gentle for everyday use, and built to be used again and again.

Think Clean is expanding these patented products across retail, private label, and international distribution, with additional partnership and licensing opportunities available and in development. They are open to additional partnerships in both private label and Tear N Clean branding.

The company expects continued expansion of Tear N Clean across multiple retail channels in 2026.

About Think Clean

Think Clean is a leading supplier of cleaning textiles and auto appearance solutions serving major retailers across North America. The company specializes in microfiber innovation, private label development, and scalable manufacturing platforms designed to deliver value and performance at retail.

Media Contact

Erin Waide

mediarelations@thinkclean.com

SOURCE: Think Clean

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/think-clean-secures-u.s.-patents-for-tear-n-cleanr-1167764