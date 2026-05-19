London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Edison issues report on Alkemya Metacore.

The Alkemya Metacore token offers exposure to trade and investment activities in high-technology metals with a particular focus on ultra-pure nickel and its specialised applications. The core asset of c 7m linear metres of 99.99% purity 0.025mm diameter nickel wire has been independently valued at $1.64bn.

Not intended for persons in the US and only for qualified investors in the UK and EU and institutional investors in Singapore.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297938

Source: Edison Group