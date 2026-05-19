Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Janes, the independent source for validated defense and national security intelligence, today announced the appointment of Randy Nixon as U.S. President, effective immediately. Nixon has been serving as interim U.S. President since February 2026.

This appointment follows a transition period during which Nixon led the U.S. business in a dual capacity alongside his role as Chief Customer Officer. During this time, the company has seen continued progress across sales, partnerships, and regional priorities.

"Since stepping in as the interim leader, Randy has driven meaningful progress across the business while maintaining a clear focus on our customers and mission," said Blake Bartlett, Janes Chief Executive Officer. "His deep expertise and leadership experience position him well to continue advancing our U.S. operations."

Nixon joined Janes as Chief Customer Officer in September 2025, after a distinguished career in the U.S. intelligence community, including serving as director of the CIA's Open-Source Enterprise.

"I'm excited to step into this role on a permanent basis," said Nixon. "Having spent my career in service to the nation and relying on Janes to support my mission, I'm committed to advancing our foundational military intelligence and continuing to equip our customers with the clarity and confidence they need when it matters most."

Nixon will also continue to serve as Chief Customer Officer in a dual capacity through the end of the calendar year.

About Janes

In a complex global landscape, leaders need accurate information and full context quickly. Janes equips defense, government, and industry leaders with objective, accurate, and shareable data and analysis. Our experts combine advanced technology with proven tradecraft to deliver validated and contextual intelligence to assess threats, accelerate decisions, and anticipate change with confidence. We deliver our intelligence with the flexibility to fuse it with multiple sources in any system, enrich AI solutions, or access it through our portal. Visit Janes.com for more information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297811

Source: Janes