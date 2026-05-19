Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - American Nortel Communications, Inc. (OTCID: ARTM) ("American Nortel" or the "Company") today announced a 41% increase in sales quarter over quarter in its e-commerce operations. The Company believes this result reflects the cumulative impact of a series of operational initiatives executed over the past several quarters, including its AI-driven advertising creative program, its smart discount and repeat-purchase campaign strategy, and its ongoing partnership with regional marketing firm Sharma Meta Communication.

Bill Williams, CEO of American Nortel Communications, Inc., said, "A 41% increase in quarter-over-quarter sales is a significant and measurable result, and it reflects work that has been underway for some time. We have been building the infrastructure, the marketing capabilities, and the customer base in a deliberate and sequential way. The results we are reporting today are consistent with what we have been working toward, and we believe the operational foundation we have established positions the Company well for continued growth in this market."

American Nortel continues to evaluate opportunities to expand its product selection, deepen its marketing reach, and improve customer retention within the e-commerce market. The Company will provide further updates as material developments occur.

Safe Harbor Clause

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

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Source: American Nortel Communications, Inc.