Android 17 Beta Now Available for vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15

SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo today announced the release of Android 17 Beta 3 for its flagship vivo X300 Pro and iQOO 15 smartphones. This release provides developers with early access to explore and test the new Android features on vivo devices, ensuring a seamless and optimized user experience. The Android 17 Beta is now available for download on the vivo Developers website.

The Android 17 Beta version showcases some of the most significant enhancements coming to the platform across privacy and security, core functionality and user experience, and performance and power optimization.

Strengthened Privacy and Security

Android 17 introduces a range of updates designed to enhance privacy and security. Network security will be tightened by phasing out less secure traffic declarations. Background audio access is also receiving stricter enforcement, requiring apps to be visible or to hold a specific foreground service permission to play audio. File operation handling is being improved with stricter validation for read/write permissions to prevent high-risk operations.

To mitigate OTP hijacking, Android 17 introduces a three-hour delay for SMS OTP reading in most apps. However, applications using the standard SMS Retriever or User Consent APIs will remain unaffected. Furthermore, new permissions will restrict cross-app communication and background activity launches to reduce phishing and UI hijacking risks, delivering a safer mobile experience.

Enhanced User Experience and Core Functionality

Android 17 brings notable improvements to the overall user experience. On large-screen devices, touchpad pointer capture will now default to mouse-like behavior, making it easier for games and 3D applications to reuse existing mouse logic across tablets, foldables, and ChromeOS devices.

The platform also introduces a more efficient, lock-free MessageQueue, alongside enhanced accessibility support for CJKV languages on physical keyboards, delivering more accurate voice and haptic feedback for users relying on screen readers.

Another key new feature is the Android Contacts Picker, a browsable interface that allows users to share specific contact details with apps without granting access to their entire address book.

Elevated Performance and Power Efficiency

To improve device efficiency, Android 17 includes updates aimed at reducing wake locks and helping developers diagnose performance issues. New support for "allow-while-idle" alarms will significantly optimize power consumption for apps with recurring background tasks. Additionally, new system triggers in the ProfilingManager will make it easier for developers to automatically collect performance data and proactively identify issues like slow startup or abnormal CPU usage.

Eligible devices and regions

Developers are invited to visit the vivo Developers website to explore the latest features, get their apps ready, and provide feedback to help shape the Android 17 mobile experience with vivo.

Eligible devices and regions include:

- vivo X300 Pro: Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), Singapore, Vietnam, Myanmar, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Nepal, Kenya, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Russia, Bhutan and Tanzania.

- iQOO 15: Malaysia, Indonesia, Russia, Taiwan (China), Thailand and India.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers including Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi'an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is winning more than 500 million users worldwide with its superior products and services.

Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit. vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right - which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

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