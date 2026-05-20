The Nation That Connects Over A Cuppa: Tea Brings Brits Together Says The UK Tea And Infusions Association (UKTIA)

New research reveals tea's role in everyday connections - from catch-ups with loved ones to offering comfort and support.

LONDON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where so much communication happens through screens, it's often the simplest, interactions that bring people closer together. This International Tea Day - 21st May 2026 - new research suggests that when it comes to connecting with others, Brits are still turning to a familiar favourite: the humble cup of tea. Half of Brits (51%) say tea plays a role in regular catch-ups with loved ones, according to a consumer research survey of 1,000 British adults1 carried out on behalf of the UK Tea and Infusions Association (UKTIA; tea.co.uk), demonstrating the power of a brew as a social glue in everyday life.

Dr Sharon Hall, Chief Executive of the UKTIA, explains, "Sharing a cup of tea is about much more than the drink itself. It's a social ritual that creates space for connection. Whether it's catching up with friends, welcoming someone into your home, or supporting someone through a difficult moment, tea often acts as a facilitator of conversation and closeness."

At a time when many people are seeking more meaningful, face-to-face interactions, these findings highlight how small, familiar habits can help strengthen relationships. While digital communication has made it easier than ever to stay in touch, it's often the simple act of sitting down together that fosters deeper connection.

For many Brits, tea is at the heart of those moments. Dr Sharon Hall comments, "Nearly half (49%) of those surveyed said that offering someone a cup of tea is a way of welcoming them into their home or workplace, reinforcing tea's role as a universal gesture of hospitality. Meanwhile, two in five (40%) see tea as a way of showing care or support, suggesting that a cuppa can communicate what words sometimes cannot."

The nation's favourite beverage fits naturally into everyday interactions, with nearly a quarter (23%) saying socialising with others prompts them to make a cup of tea.

When asked which beverage they would choose if they could only pick one and had to give up all the rest, a regular brew - with or without milk - topped the list as the number one choice. Twice as many people chose tea (35%) over coffee (16%), with 24% going for hot chocolate, 17% choosing green tea and 8% preferring a herbal tea infusion.

"Besides simple, everyday communication, tea also appears to play a role in navigating life's more emotionally complex moments," says Dr Sharon Hall, adding, "Over a third of those surveyed associated tea with comforting someone (36%), while a similar proportion (34%) linked it to starting a conversation - highlighting tea's ability to break the ice and bring people together."

For some, tea even helps smooth over more difficult interactions. A third (32%) agreed thattea can help ease awkwardness in challenging conversations, suggesting that the act of sharing a drink can create a more relaxed and open environment.

Dr Sharon Hall comments, "There's something about making and sharing tea that naturally slows things down. It gives people a moment to pause, sit together, and engage more openly. That can be especially helpful when conversations feel difficult or when someone needs support."

These everyday rituals may seem small, but they can have a meaningful impact on how we relate to one another. In a culture that often prioritises speed and efficiency, taking time to sit down with someone, even for 10 minutes, can help reinforce bonds and create a sense of belonging.

Brits drink somewhere between four and five cups of tea a day, according to the UKTIA survey, which equates to four or five chances a day to connect and foster healthy relationships.

"Tea's role as a social connector is also reflected in its versatility. Whether it's a quick catch-up over a mug in the kitchen, a more formal meeting in the office, or a comforting moment during a difficult day, tea adapts to the situation - offering familiarity and comfort," says Dr Sharon Hall.

As International Tea Day celebrates the cultural significance of tea around the world, the UKTIA survey findings provide a timely reminder that connection doesn't have to be complicated. Often, it starts with a simple invitation: "Fancy a cuppa?"

"In an increasingly busy and digitally driven world, that small gesture continues to carry real meaning, helping Brits connect, support one another, and share moments that matter," concludes Dr Sharon Hall.

SEE https://www.tea.co.uk/

The UK TEA & INFUSIONS ASSOCIATION is the trade association for the UK tea industry.

1 1,000 respondents polled; the independent data was collected by Walr March 2026. All Walr surveys adhere to the MRS Code of Conduct based on the ESOMAR principles. Walr is a member of the Market Research Society.

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