

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a sluggish note Wednesday, with Middle East tensions and upcoming Nvidia earnings likely to be in focus.



After pausing military action to allow diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States could strike Iran within days if ongoing negotiations fail. Trump also claimed that Iranian leaders were 'begging' for a deal without providing further details.



As the U.S. and Israel prepare for possible new strikes on Iran, Tehran warned it would retaliate by opening 'new fronts' against the U.S.



Beyond the geopolitical headlines, traders await cues from Nvidia Corp.'s earnings and guidance later in the day for additional cues on whether the long-term AI story remains intact.



Retail giants Walmart and Target are also scheduled to unveil their earnings results this week, with investors looking for new insights into consumer spending.



Asian markets fell broadly after U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-year highs on growing concerns about inflation and the outlook for interest rates and economic growth.



Earlier today, China's central bank kept its benchmark lending rates steady for a 12th straight month and signaled it's leaning more on targeted support than broad easing.



Oil prices remain elevated near $111 a barrel, raising concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise borrowing costs later this year.



The dollar held steady near a six-week high while gold was subdued at $4,470 an ounce.



The Middle East conflict has now entered its 12th week, effectively keeping the strategic Strait of Hormuz closed to shipping traffic.



NATO is not drawing up any plans for a potential mission in the Strait of Hormuz and would need a political decision to do so, U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander for Europe, said.



Earlier, media reports suggested that the alliance may consider escorting commercial vessels through the waterway if the route remains blocked beyond early July.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell notably as rising inflation risks and geopolitical tensions lifted the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yield to its highest in nearly two decades and the 10-year yield to its highest level in more than a year.



Traders fretted about a re-escalation of the Middle East conflict after President Trump claimed the United States was just an hour away from launching a fresh military strike on Iran before postponing it at the request of Gulf leaders.



Vice President JD Vance said that peace talks are making good progress, but Washington was 'locked and loaded' to restart military operations if negotiations collapse.



While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8 percent, both the Dow and the S&P 500 shed around 0.7 percent.



European stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, failing to hold early gains as bond market jitters spread to equities.



The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.2 percent. The German DAX edged up by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally higher while France's CAC 40 closed flat with a negative bias.



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