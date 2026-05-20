SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd.: SINBON Electronics Makes Its European Mark at Power2Drive and Eurobike 2026, Showcasing the Full Spectrum of Sustainable Mobility Solutions

MUNICH and FRANKFURT, Germany, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As cities worldwide accelerate the shift toward low-carbon mobility - from flexible charging for micro-mobility vehicles to fast charging for electric cars - robust green energy infrastructure is becoming the critical enabler of sustainable transportation. This June, SINBON Electronics will make back-to-back appearances at two landmark European trade shows: Power2Drive Europe 2026 in Munich (June 23-25) and Eurobike 2026 in Frankfurt (June 24-27). Together, the two exhibitions represent SINBON's full-spectrum commitment to sustainable mobility - from EV charging infrastructure to integrated urban energy ecosystems.

Power2Drive Europe 2026|Munich, June 23-25

SINBON Electronics will make its European market debut with its EV charging product line at Power2Drive Europe 2026, held at Messe München (Hall C6, Booth 157). Under the theme "Empowering Electrified Mobility," SINBON will present a comprehensive portfolio of European-standard charging products developed specifically for the European market, including Type 2 AC charging cables, CCS2 DC charging cables, CCS2 liquid-cooled charging cables, and CCS2 charging inlets.

The booth centerpiece will be an upgraded lightweight CCS2 DC charging cable that significantly enhances user convenience and ergonomic design while maintaining high power output and compliance with European safety standards.

Power2Drive Europe is the continent's premier exhibition for charging infrastructure and electrified mobility, and a key component of The smarter E Europe energy platform. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), new energy vehicle sales in Europe reached 4.16 million units in 2025, a 32% year-on-year increase - bringing EV penetration to 27%. This accelerating momentum underscores the structural shift toward electrified mobility and validates SINBON's strategic commitment to the European market.

Eurobike 2026|Frankfurt, June 24-27

Immediately following, SINBON Electronics will exhibit at Eurobike 2026, held at Messe Frankfurt (Hall 8, Booth G21), alongside two ecosystem partners: Swobbee, a European battery-swapping infrastructure platform, and Nexcellent Energy (????), a Taiwanese hydrogen technology company. Together, the three partners will present a integrated urban energy solution encompassing battery swapping and hydrogen refueling - a living embodiment of SINBON's brand vision: From Connection to Impact.

Swobbee has long been a key player in European urban battery-swapping infrastructure, providing fast and convenient swap services for micro-mobility vehicles. Nexcellent Energy specializes in hydrogen technology R&D and application, bringing hydrogen refueling capabilities into urban mobility scenarios. Together, the two partners allow this exhibition to simultaneously present both lithium-battery and hydrogen-based energy pathways, offering a more complete picture of what urban green energy solutions can look like.

Building a Greener Future - Together

Whether through SINBON's own EV charging infrastructure portfolio or through the multi-energy ecosystem built with partners, both share the same conviction: collaborating with partners who share a common sustainability vision to develop green energy solutions that can genuinely take root in diverse urban environments. SINBON's June European showcase is not merely an exhibition of products and technologies, it is a commitment, made together with partners, to finding better solutions for the planet.

Visit Us at:

Power2Drive Europe 2026

Messe München | Hall C6, Booth 157 | June 23-25, 2026 | Munich, Germany

Eurobike 2026

Messe Frankfurt | Hall 8, Booth G21 | June 24-27, 2026 | Frankfurt, Germany

About SINBON Electronics

SINBON Electronics is a global sustainable solution provider headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Founded in 1989, SINBON partners with customers across the medical, industrial, automotive, and clean energy sectors to deliver customized connectivity and electronic solutions that address real-world challenges. Guided by the brand spirit of "From Connection to Impact," SINBON works alongside customers and ecosystem partners to build solutions that create lasting value for business and for the planet.

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