DJ Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc (UHYC LN) Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-May-2026 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 19-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.7652 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2507567 CODE: UHYC LN ISIN: LU1435356065 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356065 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYC LN LEI Code: 213800AHCNYOPPST5889 Sequence No.: 427984 EQS News ID: 2330488 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2026 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)