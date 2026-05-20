DJ Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (SGQX LN) Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-May-2026 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 19-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 236.0123 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 329155 CODE: SGQX LN ISIN: LU1040688639 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1040688639 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQX LN LEI Code: 5493000NMO32U8YQA796 Sequence No.: 427956 EQS News ID: 2330432 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2026 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)