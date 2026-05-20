DJ Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc (HLTW LN) Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-May-2026 / 09:14 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Health Care UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 19-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 539.5776 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 171773 CODE: HLTW LN ISIN: LU0533033311 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533033311 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HLTW LN LEI Code: 54930065VF42XTMP1X38 Sequence No.: 427948 EQS News ID: 2330416 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2026 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)