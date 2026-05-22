Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ): A weak quarter in a continued uncertain market

Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ) today publishes its interim report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2026.

CEO Anders Hedin: "Development during the first quarter broadly followed the pattern seen towards the end of 2025, with a cautious market characterised by weak demand. In particular, the year began significantly weaker than we had expected, while sales in March were in line with the preceding year. Subdued new vehicle sales and pressured margins in the used vehicle business continue to affect both sales and profitability. The aftermarket business continued to show stability in margins and earnings.

Despite increased geopolitical uncertainty and concern in the wider environment, activity increased, with higher order intake in March. At the end of the quarter, the order backlog was higher than at the corresponding time in the preceding year. In April, we also saw continued positive order intake, particularly in new passenger cars, but it is too early to draw conclusions regarding a broader market improvement.

In the current market situation, our focus is on control over costs, capital and operational execution. At the same time, we continue to develop the parts of the business where our scale, presence and expertise create value for customers and partners."

The Group in summary

1 January - 31 March 2026

Net sales decreased by 13% to MSEK 20,112 (23,072).

Operational earnings decreased to MSEK -174 (103).

Operating profit amounted to MSEK -239 (47).

Net profit/loss for the period amounted to MSEK -429 (-222).

Total assets decreased to MSEK 48,008 and net debt decreased by MSEK 466.

After a weak start to the year, order intake increased towards the end of the quarter. By the quarter-end, the order backlog was higher year-on-year.

In March, Hedin Mobility Group AB completed a written procedure resulting in an extension of the Company's bond by 15 months to October 2027. This was part of a broader financing solution that also included an extension of the Company's bank facilities as well as a capital contribution of MSEK 500 from Hedin Mobility Group's principal owners.

The interim report is attached to this press release and is also available for download on Hedin Mobility Group's website.

Contact

Magnus Matsson, Global Communications Director

+46 31-790 00 82

ir@hedinmobilitygroup.com

Anders Hedin, CEO

+46 31-790 00 00

Per Mårtensson, CFO

+46 31-790 00 00

This information is information that Hedin Mobility Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-22 08:00 CEST.

About Hedin Mobility Group

Hedin Mobility Group is one of Europe's largest mobility providers, with approximately 11,000 employees and operations in 13 countries. In 2025, net sales amounted to approximately SEK 90 billion and the Group sold approximately 260,000 vehicles.



Our operations consist of three main business areas:

In Distribution , we are a significant importer/distributor of vehicles, spare parts, tires, rims and wheels as well as accessories on the European market. We are importer and/or distributor for Corvette, Dodge and RAM, Ford and Ford F-150, Hongqi, INEOS Grenadier, IVECO, BYD Trucks, MG, XPENG and NIO, as well as Renault, Dacia and Alpine. Within spare parts we are, among other things, an authorised partner for GM and Mopar in Europe as well as the exclusive global supplier of Saab Original parts.

, we are a significant importer/distributor of vehicles, spare parts, tires, rims and wheels as well as accessories on the European market. We are importer and/or distributor for Corvette, Dodge and RAM, Ford and Ford F-150, Hongqi, INEOS Grenadier, IVECO, BYD Trucks, MG, XPENG and NIO, as well as Renault, Dacia and Alpine. Within spare parts we are, among other things, an authorised partner for GM and Mopar in Europe as well as the exclusive global supplier of Saab Original parts. In Retail , we represent more than 50 brands and provide a comprehensive offer - sales, financing, insurance, and aftermarket services - comprising new and used passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and trucks to both private and corporate customers. Sales take place both online and via a European dealer network comprising more than 310 own dealerships with a total of over 800 sales points under the names Hedin Automotive and Carstore.

, we represent more than 50 brands and provide a comprehensive offer - sales, financing, insurance, and aftermarket services - comprising new and used passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and trucks to both private and corporate customers. Sales take place both online and via a European dealer network comprising more than 310 own dealerships with a total of over 800 sales points under the names Hedin Automotive and Carstore. In Mobility Solutions, we address new user needs and sales models in the automotive industry by providing and developing innovative services. Through Carplus, Unifleet, MABI Mobility and Hedin Supercharge, users are offered various flexible and modern mobility solutions.

Hedin Mobility Group's operations also include Hedin IT, which provides the Group with high-end operations, support and digital development, as well as strategic investments in Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Slovakia, Lasingoo Sverige and Casi Group.



Read more on www.hedinmobilitygroup.com



Part of Hedin Group

Hedin Mobility Group is part of the Hedin Group together with the Hedin Construction group and I.A. Hedin Fastighet AB.



www.hedingroup.com

Image Attachments

Cover Image HMG Q1 2026 1920x1080