Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2026) - LumenIsle, a memorial diamond company that transforms human and pet hair into certified lab-grown diamonds, today announced the launch of two company initiatives: a formal review of service expansion opportunities in Australia and a new international video transparency process designed to help customers track their source materials from laboratory intake through diamond creation.

The initiatives follow a significant increase in international inquiries after an educational Instagram video about pet hair memorial diamonds reached more than 11 million organic views, with engagement concentrated in Australia. Rather than treating the response as a standalone news event, LumenIsle said it is using the market feedback to evaluate concrete service, pricing, partnership, and customer communication improvements for international families.





LumenIsle laboratory team members supporting material handling and memorial diamond production workflows.

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Australian Market Service Review

LumenIsle has formally started an Australian market service review to assess how its memorial diamond services can be made more accessible to local consumers. As part of its preliminary assessment, the company identified a limited number of Australian companies currently accepting memorial diamond inquiries - three providers known to LumenIsle at this stage - as well as pricing levels that may be difficult for many families to afford.

The company also noted that public awareness of memorial diamonds remains relatively low in Australia compared with more established memorial options, creating meaningful room for consumer education, local partnerships, and service innovation.

As part of the review, LumenIsle is assessing pricing support and subsidy-based models intended to reduce the cost barrier for Australian customers.

LumenIsle is also exploring opportunities to work with Australian pet shops, veterinary clinics, animal hospitals, and other local brands that already support families and pet owners during emotionally significant moments. The company believes such partnerships could help improve consumer education and make the service easier to understand at the local level.

"The response from Australia showed us that interest exists, but access and awareness remain major barriers," said Iris Liu, Program Manager at LumenIsle. "Our next step is not simply to celebrate online engagement. It is to examine how we can serve Australian families more responsibly, more affordably, and with stronger local support."

International Video Transparency Process

LumenIsle is also introducing a video transparency process for international customers. Once a customer's carbon source material arrives and enters laboratory intake, the company will provide milestone-based video updates by email. These updates are designed to show how the material is received, recorded, handled, processed, and prepared for transformation into a memorial diamond.

The purpose of the video process is to strengthen chain-of-custody documentation and provide customers with clearer visibility into how their submitted material is used. For families sending human hair, pet hair, or other approved biological source materials from outside the company's primary markets, the added visibility is intended to make the process more transparent and emotionally reassuring.





Sample diamond certification documentation used to help veri fy memorial diamond qu ality and authenticity.

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Science Behind the Service

LumenIsle's process is based on bio-carbon extraction technology. Hair contains organic carbon, which can be extracted, purified, and prepared for diamond synthesis. Using High Pressure High Temperature technology, also known as HPHT, LumenIsle transforms the extracted carbon into certified memorial diamonds.

The finished diamond can be accompanied by certificates from CCIC and NGTC. If requested by the customer, an IGI certificate can also be arranged. These certifications help verify the authenticity and quality of the diamond.

LumenIsle said its video transparency process will work alongside these certifications by documenting the customer's source material before and during laboratory handling, helping connect the finished certified diamond back to the material provided by the customer.

"The science matters, but so does trust," Liu said. "A memorial diamond is deeply personal. Customers want to know not only that the finished diamond is authentic, but also that the material they sent has been handled carefully and respectfully throughout the process."





LumenIsle laboratory environment used for source-material preparation and memorial diamond production support.

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"Love does not always fit into familiar categories," Liu noted. "Whether someone is honoring a parent, a partner, a child, a dog, a cat, or another companion animal, the need to hold on to that bond is real."

The company said its Australian market service review and international video transparency process reflect a broader goal: making memorial diamonds more understandable, traceable, and accessible for families across regions.

About LumenIsle

LumenIsle is a memorial diamond company specializing in transforming human and pet hair into certified lab-grown diamonds. By combining bio-carbon extraction, traceable production processes, scientific documentation, and careful craftsmanship, LumenIsle provides families and pet owners with a lasting and meaningful way to preserve memories. Each diamond is designed to carry the emotional significance of the individual or pet it commemorates. For more information, visit www.lumenlsle.com.

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Source: NewWay Software