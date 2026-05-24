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WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
22.05.26 | 21:59
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329,95330,6022.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.05.2026 17:58 Uhr
105 Leser
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Google Cloud Security Uses Instruqt Platform to Train 150+ Practitioners on Agentic AI at Google Next 2026

Instruqt's hands-on platform delivers a dedicated Vertex AI environment per participant, demonstrating a new operational model for closing the AI-adoption gap at conference scale

AMSTERDAM, May 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instruqt, the hands-on product experience platform used by MongoDB, Elastic, Google, and SUSE, today announced that Google Cloud Security used Instruqt to train more than 150 practitioners on Agentic AI capabilities at Google Next 2026. The session, branded the Agentic SOC Experience, is one of the largest hands-on Agentic AI training sessions delivered at a major industry conference this year.

Using Instruqt, participants created a dedicated Google Cloud Vertex AI environment, building their own agents from scratch and exploring Google's agentic capabilities in isolated sandbox environments rather than watching slide-based demos.

"On the AI front, Instruqt is fantastic because it allows us to spin up a dedicated Vertex environment per participant," said Keith Manville, a Pre-Sales Engineer on Google Cloud Security's customer-facing team, who led the session. "Participants walked away with understanding what an agent is, what those primitive features are that we build into an agent, and how to use them. Everyone learns differently. Because the technology is complex, if you've never seen it before, you really don't know where to click or what to do. Instruqt helps us seamlessly move the user through that journey of learning how to operate the product."

Closing the AI adoption gap

The workshop reflects a broader operational shift across the software industry. AI is shipping features faster than customers can adopt them, and the gap between product released and product adopted is where pipeline, retention, and revenue are being lost. According to SlashData's 2026 State of Developer Adoption Report, 92% of practitioners face at least one significant adoption challenge, with technology complexity (26%), team misalignment (27%), and outdated content (25%) cited as the top causes.

"The companies that win the AI era won't just ship the best products. They will be the ones who help their customers actually use them," said Tyler Crumpler, VP of Marketing at Instruqt. "What Google Cloud Security did at Google Next is a model for what every AI-led company should be doing. Put customers into a real environment, with real tools, and let them build something they can take back to work. That's how adoption compounds, that's how skills compound, and that's how pipeline compounds."

About Instruqt

Instruqt is the hands-on product experience platform that helps the world's leading software companies turn complex products into confident customers. Marketing, sales, and education teams at MongoDB, Elastic, Google, SUSE, and others use Instruqt to deliver scalable, browser-based experiences that drive product adoption, generate qualified pipeline, and accelerate skills development. Founded in Amsterdam, Instruqt is the platform of record for developer-led growth in the AI era. Learn more at instruqt.com.

Media Contact

Tyler Crumpler, VP of Marketing, Instruqt
tyler@instruqt.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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