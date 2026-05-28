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PR Newswire
28.05.2026 18:00 Uhr
29 Leser
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Change in Valmet Oyj's holding of treasury shares

ESPOO, Finland, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on May 28, 2026 at 5.30 p.m. EEST

On May 28, 2026, a total of 3,672 Valmet shares have been returned free of consideration to Valmet Oyj according to the terms and conditions of the Deferred Share Plan 2024-2026. Originally, the shares were transferred to the participants after the performance period 2024 of the plan.

Including the returned shares, Valmet Oyj now holds a total of 295,690 treasury shares, which represents roughly 0.16% of all Valmet shares.

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET
Katri Hokkanen
CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media

www.valmet.com

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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