Dreame Vacuum successfully held its launch event in France, unveiling a lineup of new flagship products. The successful conclusion of the event has strengthened in-depth ties between the brand, European markets, local consumers, and industry partners.

The launch event in France drew a large crowd and was a huge hit, attracting numerous industry guests, local consumers, and media representatives. Dreame showcased its vacuums, including Z30 Pro Aqua, Aqua Air, and R20 Pro, which drew crowds to stop and experience them.

The products presented at the launch event won an enthusiastic response, with the Z30 Pro Aqua standing out as the absolute highlight. The Z30 Pro Aqua delivers a complete floor care solution. The AquaCycle 2.0 Wet Cleaning Brush masters wet and dry messes, supported by one-touch self-cleaning and hot air drying. For dry vacuuming, the TangleCut Multi-Surface Brush eliminates hair wrap across various surfaces. Its 90° Bendable Extension Rod and 180° lie-flat design reach deep under furniture effortlessly. Driven by up to 855W suction and a 90-minute maximum runtime, it delivers elite power while 99.99% filtration keeps your air as fresh as your floors.

Focusing on the core strategy of global R&D plus localized market implementation, Dreame Vacuum Cleaners has built a global ecosystem covering research development, production, sales, and after-sales services. Thanks to high-quality offerings tailored to local needs, our vacuum cleaners maintain robust growth across the global market.

Yu Renzong, Vice President of Dreame Technology and President of its Whole-Home Smart Ecosystem Business Group stated that Dreame's global expansion of vacuum cleaners integrates world-leading technologies with local user demands, adhering to the strategy of "Global Technology, Localized Products".

The successful conclusion of this launch event in France marks a major milestone for Dreame vacuum cleaners in its in-depth expansion into Europe's high-end market. Driven by cutting-edge technological innovation, Dreame will continue to optimize its global industrial layout, elevate the brand's worldwide influence, and help this premium Chinese smart cleaning brand go global and take firm root across the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260528035718/en/

Contacts:

SYLVIA HU

huzhixuan@dreame.tech