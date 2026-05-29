WindowMaster International A/S: WindowMaster International A/S strengthens Irish market position through exclusive louvre market partnership

WindowMaster has expanded its collaboration around Fieger Lamellenfenster GmbH in Ireland through a new louvre market partnership with Crossflow, a leading Irish specialist in supply, installation, and commissioning within the building industry for heat & smoke ventilation. Under the agreement, Crossflow becomes WindowMaster's exclusive market partner in Ireland for products and solutions related to Fieger louvre systems. Previously, Fieger solutions in Ireland were managed directly through Fieger. As part of building a strong and long-term collaboration between WindowMaster and Crossflow, the agreement also marks the beginning of a closer commercial relationship, under which WindowMaster will support Crossflow with the supply of motors and control panels. The agreement supports WindowMaster's strategy of expanding its indirect sales and partner network in key growth markets and is expected to strengthen the company's commercial platform in Ireland. By combining WindowMaster's intelligent natural ventilation and smoke ventilation solutions with Crossflow's strong local project execution capabilities, the parties aim to deliver fully integrated, high-performance solutions to building projects across Ireland. The agreement is particularly relevant for energy-efficient commercial buildings, where demand for natural ventilation solutions continues to grow and where strong local execution capability is increasingly important. Erik Boyter, CEO of WindowMaster International A/S, says: "Ireland is an important growth market for WindowMaster. The partnership strengthens our platform not only for louvre solutions, but also for expanding WindowMaster's own products and solutions in the Irish market, with Crossflow supporting the distribution and installation of WindowMaster motors and control panels. With Crossflow as our exclusive market partner for Fieger louvre solutions, we are significantly strengthening our local presence and execution capabilities, while ensuring that customers receive a fully integrated and high-quality solution. This collaboration ads to our strong market position through existing partners with a clear objective to expand the overall business." The collaboration builds on the strategic partnership between WindowMaster and Fieger announced earlier this year, under which WindowMaster secured exclusive dealership rights for Fieger louvre solutions in the Nordics, Baltics, North America, and United Kingdom - and now including Ireland.WindowMaster's Investor News is categorized according to our business areas divided into Buildings, Products, Safety, and Other Relevant Information. All new customer agreements and orders with a total value of DKK 1m or of strategic significance or impact are communicated to the market, as long as these do not change the expectations communicated.We develop, maintain and upgrade buildings helping building stakeholders in creating the best ventilation solutions for their specific building. We are in control of projects as the main integrator or through integrator partners.Products are sold both for distribution and to manufacturers in the fenestration industry, who then integrate them into their solutions.We provide safety equipment and maintenance through Climatic by WindowMaster for the built environment. This mainly consists of fall safety solutions and access equipment.We communicate about the categories New Product or System Test Certification, New Market Established or New Product Launch.ir@windowmaster.com