Janus Henderson USD Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Core UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01
[01.06.26]
TABULA ICAV
|Janus Henderson USD Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.05.26
|IE000YMBL844
|3,651,940.00
|USD
|0
|38,632,285.18
|10.5786
|Janus Henderson USD Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.05.26
|IE000RH1ZG27
|34,427.00
|USD
|0
|356,830.42
|10.3648
|Janus Henderson USD Mortgage-Backed Securities Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.05.26
|IE0008B0OAD5
|63,984.00
|GBP
|0
|638,044.35
|9.9719
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