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WKN: 890331 | ISIN: SG9999000020 | Ticker-Symbol: FXI
Tradegate
05.06.26 | 20:54
130,04 Euro
-1,35 % -1,78
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FLEX LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLEX LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
129,30134,5812:10
0,0000,00005.06.
PR Newswire
06.06.2026 01:25 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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S&P Dow Jones Indices: Marvell Technology and Flex Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 22, 2026, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The companies being removed from S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the mid-cap and small-cap market space, respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 22, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

Marvell Technology

MRVL

Information Technology

June 22, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

Pool Corp

POOL

Consumer Discretionary

June 22, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

Flex

FLEX

Information Technology

June 22, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

The Campbell's Company

CPB

Consumer Staples

June 22, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Roku

ROKU

Communication Services

June 22, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Flex

FLEX

Information Technology

June 22, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Coeur Mining

CDE

Materials

June 22, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

BellRing Brands

BRBR

Consumer Staples

June 22, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Semtech

SMTC

Information Technology

June 22, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Coty

COTY

Consumer Staples

June 22, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Sanmina

SANM

Information Technology

June 22, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Concentrix

CNXC

Industrials

June 22, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Viavi Solutions

VIAV

Information Technology

June 22, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Blackbaud

BLKB

Information Technology

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Pool

POOL

Consumer Discretionary

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Embecta

EMBC

Health Care

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

The Campbell's Company

CPB

Consumer Staples

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Universal Health Realty Trust

UHT

Real Estate

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Coty

COTY

Consumer Staples

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Semtech

SMTC

Information Technology

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Concentrix

CNXC

Industrials

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Sanmina

SANM

Information Technology

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Blackbaud

BLKB

Information Technology

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Viavi Solutions

VIAV

Information Technology

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Credit Acceptance

CACC

Financials

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Oxford Industries

OXM

Consumer Discretionary

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Lazard

LAZ

Financials

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Gogo

GOGO

Communication Services

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Eastern Bankshares

EBC

Financials

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

PRA Group

PRAA

Financials

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Wesbanco

WSBC

Financials

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Insteel Industries

IIIN

Industrials

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Warby Parker

WRBY

Consumer Discretionary

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Ethan Allen Interiors

ETD

Consumer Discretionary

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Nicolet Bankshares

NIC

Financials

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cytek Biosciences

CTKB

Health Care

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Liquidia

LQDA

Health Care

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Monro

MNRO

Consumer Discretionary

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Rush Street Interactive

RSI

Consumer Discretionary

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Vital Farms

VITL

Consumer Staples

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

United States Lime & Minerals

USLM

Materials

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cable One

CABO

Communication Services

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

InvenTrust Properties

IVT

Real Estate

June 22, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Forward Air

FWRD

Industrials

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
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