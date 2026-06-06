S&P Dow Jones Indices: Marvell Technology and Flex Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 22, 2026, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The companies being removed from S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the mid-cap and small-cap market space, respectively.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
June 22, 2026
S&P 500
Addition
Marvell Technology
MRVL
Information Technology
June 22, 2026
S&P 500
Deletion
Pool Corp
POOL
Consumer Discretionary
June 22, 2026
S&P 500
Addition
Flex
FLEX
Information Technology
June 22, 2026
S&P 500
Deletion
The Campbell's Company
CPB
Consumer Staples
June 22, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Roku
ROKU
Communication Services
June 22, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Flex
FLEX
Information Technology
June 22, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Coeur Mining
CDE
Materials
June 22, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
BellRing Brands
BRBR
Consumer Staples
June 22, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Semtech
SMTC
Information Technology
June 22, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Coty
COTY
Consumer Staples
June 22, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Sanmina
SANM
Information Technology
June 22, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Concentrix
CNXC
Industrials
June 22, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Viavi Solutions
VIAV
Information Technology
June 22, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Blackbaud
BLKB
Information Technology
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Pool
POOL
Consumer Discretionary
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Embecta
EMBC
Health Care
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
The Campbell's Company
CPB
Consumer Staples
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Universal Health Realty Trust
UHT
Real Estate
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Coty
COTY
Consumer Staples
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Semtech
SMTC
Information Technology
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Concentrix
CNXC
Industrials
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Sanmina
SANM
Information Technology
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Blackbaud
BLKB
Information Technology
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Viavi Solutions
VIAV
Information Technology
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Credit Acceptance
CACC
Financials
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Oxford Industries
OXM
Consumer Discretionary
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Lazard
LAZ
Financials
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Gogo
GOGO
Communication Services
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Eastern Bankshares
EBC
Financials
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
PRA Group
PRAA
Financials
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Wesbanco
WSBC
Financials
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Insteel Industries
IIIN
Industrials
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Warby Parker
WRBY
Consumer Discretionary
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Ethan Allen Interiors
ETD
Consumer Discretionary
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Nicolet Bankshares
NIC
Financials
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Cytek Biosciences
CTKB
Health Care
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Liquidia
LQDA
Health Care
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Monro
MNRO
Consumer Discretionary
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Rush Street Interactive
RSI
Consumer Discretionary
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Vital Farms
VITL
Consumer Staples
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
United States Lime & Minerals
USLM
Materials
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Cable One
CABO
Communication Services
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
InvenTrust Properties
IVT
Real Estate
June 22, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Forward Air
FWRD
Industrials
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