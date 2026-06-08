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PR Newswire
08.06.2026 12:36 Uhr
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Gustav Segerberg appointed new CFO of EQT AB

STOCKHOLM, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Gustav Segerberg has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of EQT AB, effective as of July 18, 2026. He succeeds Kim Henriksson, who has decided to leave the role after nearly eight years as CFO and transition into a Senior Advisor role.
  • Segerberg has held various senior positions at EQT over the past decade, most recently as Head of the CEO Office, and has been a member of the Executive Committee since 2022. He has played a crucial role in the growth of EQT, including driving EQT AB's M&A activities and supporting the expansion into the private wealth space.
  • During his tenure, Henriksson has played a central role in EQT's development into a leading global publicly listed private markets firm. As a Senior Advisor Henriksson will focus on providing strategic support to EQT portfolio companies, including IPO preparations and public company governance.

Gustav Segerberg has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of EQT AB and will succeed Kim Henriksson, who has decided to step down following nearly eight years as CFO. The CFO transition is effective as of July 18, 2026. Henriksson will remain with EQT as a Senior Advisor, supporting an orderly transition and continuing to contribute his extensive experience to EQT and its portfolio companies.

Segerberg has been instrumental to EQT's growth, both as a member of the Executive Committee and most recently as Head of the CEO Office. Segerberg has overseen EQT AB's transformative M&A activities - including the combinations with Baring Private Equity Asia, Exeter Property Group and, most recently, Coller Capital1 - as well as organic growth initiatives like the expansion into private wealth.

CEO Per Franzén said: "Having worked closely with Gustav for many years, I have the utmost confidence in his ability. His deep understanding of EQT's strategy, business model, and stakeholder relationships makes him exceptionally well placed to take on this role. Kim has been a deeply valued partner through one of the most transformative chapters in our firm's history. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to him for his outstanding contributions to EQT to-date and am pleased that he will continue as a Senior Advisor to the benefit of our portfolio companies, clients and shareholders."

Commenting on his appointment, Segerberg said: "I am honoured to be appointed CFO of EQT and look forward to working with our exceptional team to continue delivering for our shareholders. EQT is a truly unique firm with a strong culture, a clear strategic vision, and substantial opportunities ahead. I am committed to building on the strong financial foundation Kim has established and driving EQT's continued growth."

Under Henriksson's leadership, EQT has established a highly professional finance function supporting the firm's development into a leading global and transparent publicly listed private markets platform.

"It has been a privilege to serve as CFO of EQT since 2018 and to have been part of such an extraordinary growth journey. I am proud of what we have achieved together and confident that Gustav will be an outstanding CFO. I look forward to a smooth handover over the coming months and to thereafter work closely with EQT portfolio company boards, management teams and CFOs as a Senior Advisor, including supporting on IPO preparations and public company financial governance", added Henriksson.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

1The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and certain Coller Capital fund investor consent approvals, and is expected to close in mid to late Q3 2026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/gustav-segerberg-appointed-new-cfo-of-eqt-ab,c4358924

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4358924/4138147.pdf

PR_EQT AB appoints Segerberg as CFO_ENG_260608

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-gustavsegerberg,c3544651

eqt-gustavsegerberg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gustav-segerberg-appointed-new-cfo-of-eqt-ab-302793895.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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