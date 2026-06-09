Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2026) - Altus Copper Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of several board and management changes undertaken over the past 18 months.

On March 18, 2025, Zayn Kalyan resigned as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company. The Company does not currently have a CEO, although Arndt Roehlig was engaged as President on March 18, 2025.

On August 8, 2025, Jason Baker was appointed as Chief Financial Officer and a director of the Company, replacing Geoff Balderson as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The Company's current directors and officers are as follows:

Arndt Roehlig - Director and President (President since March 18, 2025; director since March 31, 2023);

Jason Baker - Director and Chief Financial Officer (Chief Financial Officer since August 8, 2025; director since March 18, 2025);

Michael Townsend - Director (since March 31, 2023);

Geoff Balderson - Director (since March 31, 2023);

Kevan Matheson - Director (since March 31, 2023); and

Stephanie Sharma - Corporate Secretary (since March 31, 2023).

About Altus Copper Corp.

The Company is currently inactive and is working to bring its continuous disclosure obligations up to date. Upon obtaining a full revocation of the FFCTO, the Company intends to evaluate potential business opportunities in the mineral exploration sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's intention to evaluate potential business opportunities in the mineral exploration sector. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions and the Company's ability to identify and complete suitable business opportunities. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300688

Source: Altus Copper Corp.