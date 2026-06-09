Pop Sonic: Is Your SPF Conspiring Against Your Complexion After Dark?

Pop Sonic Introduces SeraLume Cleansing Balm - the Newest Addition to Its Popular Lineup of Affordable Self-Care and Travel Essentials

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / After a long day at the beach, by the pool, or on the go, most of us would rather collapse into bed than spend time washing our face. But skincare experts warn that leaving SPF, makeup, and daily buildup on the skin overnight can trap sweat, clog pores, and leave your complexion looking tired and dehydrated by morning. Pop Sonic, known for its affordable, easy-to-use self-care products, has a simple solution: SeraLume Cleansing Balm.

Pop Sonic's SeraLume Cleansing Balm helps to make cleansing simple, effective, and enjoyable.

SeraLume is designed to gently cleanse the face, while helping to support the skin's natural moisture barrier.

"Most people prefer a cleansing routine that's quick and gentle on their skin," said Jeff Miller, CEO and founder of Pop Sonic. "Our goal was to make cleansing simple, effective, and enjoyable. Infused with soothing botanicals including aloe vera, marshmallow root, green tea, and licorice root, SeraLume gently melts away impurities while helping support the skin's natural moisture barrier, leaving your face feeling clean, soft, and more youthful appearing."

SeraLume Cleansing Balm helps leaves skin feeling soft, smooth, balanced, and hydrated.

Unfortunately, he added, many women unknowingly use cleansers containing sulfates. "While sulfates can effectively remove dirt and oil, they may also strip the skin of its natural moisture, leading to dryness, tightness, irritation, and breakouts," he said. "SeraLume Cleansing Balm is 100 percent sulfate-free, delivering a deep yet gentle cleanse that leaves skin feeling soft, smooth, balanced, and hydrated.

In addition to SeraLume Cleansing Balm, Miller said other Pop Sonic products seeing strong demand this summer include the company's popular and colorful lineup of Pro Sonic Rechargeable Toothbrushes.

Pop Sonic's budget-friendly "Go Sonic Travel" is ideal for people interested in maintaining their oral care routine on vacation.

"When it comes to sonic toothbrush technology, our goal from the outset was to improve upon an already wonderful concept-and we did just that," said Miller. "We also recognized that people don't stop caring for their teeth when they leave home. That's why we created Go Sonic Travel; a convenient and budget-friendly toothbrush designed for travelers who refuse to compromise on their oral care routine. After all, a great trip deserves a great toothbrush-not a flimsy hotel freebie."

Another travel-friendly oral care favorite is Pop Sonic's Typhoon Water Flosser. Featuring three speed settings and high-frequency water pulses, the cordless device is designed for people who dislike traditional flossing. "A lot of people skip flossing because they find string floss uncomfortable and difficult to use," he said. "Typhoon offers a faster, easier alternative that fits seamlessly into a daily routine." Compact, portable, and equipped with four color-coded tips, it's an ideal travel companion for anyone looking to maintain healthy habits on the road habits on the road.

Miller added that one more easy-to-pack favorite attracting attention at ShopPopSonic.com this summer is the company's Lip Exfoliator, which buffs and smooths lips at a rate of 24,000 sonic strokes per minute. "This product was designed to gently exfoliate dry, chapped lips, leaving them soft, smooth, and refreshed," he said. "Customers tell us it works fantastically by itself or paired with their favorite lip scrub for an even more polished, radiant look."

Speaking of polished appearances when you're out and about this summer, Pop Sonic also offers a distinctive, ergonomic, egg-shaped Moon Shaver for men and women.

Ideal for Sumer travel, the Pop Sonic wet/dry Moon Shaver is available in six color options.

"The Moon Shaver is one of my personal favorites because it delivers a close, comfortable shave-wet or dry, face or body-while fitting right in the palm of your hand," Miller said. "With three floating rotary heads, a long-lasting rechargeable battery, and six stylish color options, it's also perfect for travel."

Also attracting attention this summer is the company's Spade Facial Cleansing Device. Featuring 12,000 sonic vibrations per minute, it helps lift away dirt, oil, and makeup, while its dual-sided design cleanses, massages, and helps maximize the benefits of skincare products for a spa-like experience at home or on the

For exclusive savings on SeraLume Cleansing Balm, visit buy.tryseralume.com . To explore the company's full collection of self-care and travel essentials-and take advantage of additional summer savings, try ShopPopSonic.com .

Contact Information:

Jeff Miller

HELLO@shoppopsonic.com

SOURCE: Pop Sonic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/is-your-spf-conspiring-against-your-complexion-after-dark-1171849