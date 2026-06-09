London headquarters will open this summer and grow to approximately 200 employees by year-end as EMEA becomes Cursor's fastest-growing region

Cursor, the leading multi-model AI coding platform, today announced the establishment of dedicated teams to serve the EMEA region. The expansion responds to regional momentum, with EMEA revenue tripling quarter over quarter this year.

The Cursor EMEA team will support a rapidly expanding customer base that includes British Airways, BP, Deliveroo, Nokia, Sanofi and many other leading enterprises across the region. Cursor expects to grow its EMEA headcount to approximately 200 employees by the end of the year, hiring across go-to-market, engineering, customer success and operations.

"We're incredibly excited to officially launch Cursor across EMEA and deepen our commitment to customers and partners throughout Europe. As the leading AI coding company, our goal is simple: be closer to the teams building the future and help enterprises accelerate their most strategic AI and software development initiatives," said Ismail Elmas, SVP of EMEA for Cursor. "This launch covers all major European markets and reflects the growing demand we're seeing from organizations ready to put AI at the center of how they build."

As Cursor expands across EMEA, it is investing in regional specific capabilities to support the compliance needs of local enterprises. This is especially critical for organizations in highly regulated industries, where data locality, privacy, and regulatory compliance are essential to deploying AI tooling at scale.

"As a global leader in connectivity for the AI era, Nokia is building the datacenter, transport, mobile and fixed networks that connect billions of people worldwide," said Pallavi Mahajan, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Nokia. "Empowering more than 20,000 engineers on Cursor was not just a productivity decision; it was a strategic decision about the kind of engineering organization we want to be. Our teams are directing AI agents across some of the world's most complex codebases, helping Nokia move faster and operate more efficiently."

Cursor's growth reflects a broader shift in how engineering organizations adopt AI tooling. Enterprises across financial services, life sciences, energy, professional services, and consumer technology are turning to Cursor to boost developer productivity, reduce time-to-ship, and modernize their software development workflows.

"Adopting AI coding tools touches workflows, governance, and how teams actually deliver," said Cameron Cronin, Global CTO, Salesforce Business Group, Accenture. "Our work with Cursor lets us bring that adoption to clients with the implementation and advisory support needed to make it stick, so enterprises can accelerate development without compromising on quality or control."

Beyond the platform itself, Cursor is building the local teams and partner ecosystem that make adoption successful people who understand regional markets and partners ready to support enterprises on the ground. It's a long-term commitment to the organizations shaping the future of software in Europe.

About Cursor

Cursor is an AI coding platform helping developers and engineering teams build software with AI. Cursor's product is designed for complex codebases, supports frontier models from leading providers, and gives teams tools to configure model access, MCP controls, and system-level agent rules. Cursor has over 50,000 businesses on its platform, including 67 percent of the Fortune 500. Over 150M lines of enterprise code are written per day with Cursor. Learn more at cursor.com.

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