Avanzanite Bioscience B.V., a rapidly growing commercial-stage European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced its expansion into Spain and the appointment of María Baquerizo López-Quectuy as Spain Country Manager. This follows a €32 million Series A investment by MVM Partners announced in November 2025 and the recent entry to France. Avanzanite's continues to build its integrated European platform designed to accelerate access to innovative therapies for people living with rare diseases.

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María Baquerizo López-Quectuy, Country Manager, Avanzanite Spain

"Spain is an essential part of Avanzanite's European vision," said Adam Plich, Co-Founder and CEO, Avanzanite Bioscience. "The country combines scientific excellence, a sophisticated healthcare ecosystem and a large community of patients living with rare diseases who continue to face challenges accessing innovative therapies. While we are already active in Spain through our partnership with a Spanish innovator*, Maria's appointment and growth of the team mark the next step in building a long-term presence in the country. I am excited to welcome Maria who will apply her leadership and wide-ranging experience to establishing a dedicated local presence. This demonstrates our commitment to investing in Spain and partnering closely with decision makers across the healthcare system to ultimately ensure no patient is forgotten."

As one of Europe's largest economies and with a substantial rare disease patient population, Spain plays a strategic role in Avanzanite's infrastructure expansion across 32 countries. With a growing operational presence in Spain, and several members of Avanzanite's leadership team based in the country, the development expansion further reinforces the company's desire to support Spanish patients and healthcare stakeholders in the long-term.

María brings vast experience in establishing and growing Spanish operations and constructing high performing teams. She has a strong track record in launching and securing access for innovative medicines such as cell therapies, targeted oncology medicines and treatments for high unmet medical needs as well as leading commercial operations across Spain and international markets. Most recently, Maria established and led Seagen's operations in the country and led Pfizer's international commercial outreach division. A pharmacist by training, she holds a degree in Pharmacy from the University of Granada and a master's degree from the University of Barcelona.

"It's not that treatments for certain rare diseases don't exist, it's that nobody has taken on the commitment to bring them to Spain. Avanzanite Bioscience was created precisely to meet that need and this drives my sense of purpose every day," says María Baquerizo López-Quectuy, Country Manager at Avanzanite, Spain. "Our focus is on collaborating with healthcare professionals, scientific societies, patient associations and health authority decision-makers, as only by working together will we be able to shorten the path to innovation," she adds.

Based in Madrid, María will report directly to the General Manager of Southern Europe who is a member of Avanzanite's senior leadership team. In her role, Maria will oversee all local regulatory, commercial, medical, market access, patient advocacy and operational activities. Her initial priorities will include building the local organisation, strengthening stakeholder partnerships and ensuring rapid, sustainable access to Avanzanite's growing portfolio of rare disease medicines.

Spain is the 5th country to have an Avanzanite legal entity set up in the past 12 months. With this leadership appointment and a recently strengthened dedicated Spanish team, Avanzanite's Champions League team now stands at more than 100 pharma professionals operating across 32 countries, including the European Economic Area, Switzerland and the UK.

About Avanzanite Bioscience

Avanzanite is redefining launches of rare disease medicines across Europe. Founded in 2022 and based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company partners with biotech innovators to unlock the full commercial value of orphan medicines through a fully integrated platform spanning 32 countries. With our deep expertise in market access, we navigate Europe's complex landscape like master chess players ensuring no patient is left behind while delivering measurable impact and growth opportunities for alliance partners.

For more information, visit www.avanzanite.com.

*SIFI was acquired in June 2025

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Contacts:

Avanzanite Bioscience B.V.

Phone: +31 20 301 21 13

Email: media@avanzanite.com

Website: www.avanzanite.com