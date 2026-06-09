

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ocean Capital Acquisition Corporation (OCACU) has announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10 million units at $10 per unit. Each unit consists of a share, a redeemable warrant, and a right to receive one share upon the consummation of an initial business combination.



Each redeemable warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase a share at $11.50 per share.



The units are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'OCACU' from June 9. Ocean Capital expects the IPO to close on June 10.



Once the securities comprising the Units begin separate trading, the shares, warrants, and the rights are expected to be traded on the NYSE under the symbols 'OCAC', 'OCACW,' and 'OCACR,' respectively.



Alliance Global Partners is the sole book-running manager for the offering. Ocean Capital has granted Alliance Global Partners a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.500 million units to cover over-allotments.



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